IBM, AWS Launch Innovation Lab In India, To Deepen Generative AI Innovation

IBM has announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services to help mutual clients operationalise and derive value from latest technologies, including generative artificial intelligence. In collaboration with AWS, IBM has launched the innovation lab at its client experience centre in Bengaluru.

IBM said the lab will allow clients to explore joint IBM-AWS solutions and test prototypes and proofs of value that aim to help accelerate innovation across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare.

“Clients can now experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies including generative AI in our lab, before actually implementing and scaling solutions on AWS. Our teams at the lab will help build rapid prototypes that address client business and technology challenges,” said Anuj Malhotra, vice president and senior partner of growth platforms at IBM.

The lab is divided into experience zones that focus on different technology areas supported by generative AI and machine learning, IBM said. These areas demonstrate cloud modernisation, SAP transformation, industry innovation, data and technology transformation, and cybersecurity. The lab will allow enterprises to learn global best practices through the sharing of case studies.

Additionally, IBM Consulting and AWS plan to offer some specific solutions and services to their clients:

Contact Centre Modernisation With Amazon Connect : The companies have together created summarisation and categorisation functions for voice and digital interactions using generative AI. These are designed to allow transfers between the chatbot and live agent and provide the agent with summarised details for quicker resolution times and improved quality management.

Platform Services On AWS : This offering has been upgraded with generative AI to better manage the entire cloud value chain, including IT operations, automation and platform engineering. According to IBM, the new capabilities give clients the tools to enhance business serviceability and availability for their applications hosted on AWS through intelligent issue resolution and observability techniques, resulting in improvement in uptime and mean time repair.

Supply Chain Ensemble On AWS: This offering will introduce a virtual assistant to help accelerate and augment the work of supply chain professionals as they aim to deliver on customer expectations, optimise inventories, reduce costs, streamline logistics, and assess supply chain risks.

For enterprises looking to modernise on AWS, IBM Consulting plans to integrate AWS' generative AI services into IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator to help accelerate the cloud transformation process.

IBM Consulting said it plans to train 10,000 consultants on AWS generative AI services. This will help advance their knowledge, allow them to engage with technical professionals, and better serve clients innovating on AWS.

IBM said it will also make watsonx.data, a data store built on an open lakehouse architecture, available on AWS as a fully managed software-as-a-service solution, which clients can access in AWS Marketplace. The company also plans to make watsonx.ai and watsonx.governance available on AWS by 2024.

“This suite of reengineered solutions with embedded generative AI capabilities can help our mutual clients to scale generative AI applications rapidly and responsibly on their platform of choice,” said Manish Goyal, senior partner and global AI and analytics leader at IBM Consulting.