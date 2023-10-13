Hybrid Work Flexibility Key Driver For Successful Employee Experience Strategies: NTT

Nine out of 10 businesses see the enablement of hybrid and remote work as having a positive impact on their bottom line, with 94% of chief executive officers linking employee experience improvements to bottom-line success, according to a report by IT infrastructure and services company NTT Ltd. However, only 48% of them strongly agreed that employees have access to the technology they need, to work well both at home and in the office.

The report added that top-performing companies that increased their IT spend and invested in EX technology were 56% more likely than underperformers, to report improved business growth due to improvements to EX, and 89% more likely than all others to have significantly increased employee satisfaction.

The report explored how current workplace trends, such as hybrid work and artificial intelligence, are influencing EX strategies and the correlation between EX and business performance. The report was based on interviews with 1,442 customer experience and EX decision-makers, across 14 sectors and 25 countries.

EX Focus On Technology That Empowers

Many organisations are now implementing more structured approaches to work, with the report finding that approximately 56% of hybrid workers spend half the work week at the office. However, with hybrid models still favourable and recognised by the majority of business leaders as fundamental to positive EX, organisations need to ensure they are providing employees with the technologies they need, to work effectively, regardless of location.

“The disconnect between what employees need and what businesses provide them with is still too large. Too often we see hybrid working strategies focusing on one type of working style, despite employees wanting the flexibility to work in a way that suits them,” said Amit Dhingra, executive vice president of network services at NTT Ltd.

The report underlined that the EX focus is now on technology that empowers employees and enhances their efficiency, emphasising collaboration and mobility for seamless experiences. With increasing automation, organisations are leveraging the cloud to enable dynamic EX and bolster security.

AI Impacting EX

In addition to hybrid work, EX is also being impacted by the rise in AI, with the technology voted as the No. 1 enabler of future CX and EX strategies. AI interfaces rose to become the norm for four out of five organisations within 12 months. Despite this, 87% of organisations agreed that human-led support remains a critical element in their customer engagement.

“The adoption of AI is growing, driven by the real business outcomes revolutionary AI technologies are bringing. Organisations are seeking guidance on how to harness all that AI has to offer, to succeed in dominating their markets, while supporting employee fulfilment and well-being,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics.

Pillars Of Modern EX Strategies

The report identified four pillars for modern EX strategies: