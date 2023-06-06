HPE Introduces Sustainability Dashboard To Help Enterprises Reduce IT Carbon Footprint
Dashboard preview on HPE GreenLake platform will help businesses manage IT energy consumption and carbon footprint.
IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP has announced the preview of a new sustainability dashboard on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and a portfolio of sustainability services.
The offerings, which span technology, services, financing and asset upcycling programmes, are designed to help organisations reduce their IT carbon footprint.
According to the company, the dashboard will deliver key insights on IT energy consumption, carbon emissions and electricity costs by leveraging advanced analytics from the HPE portfolio across compute, storage and networking to improve overall sustainability performance.
HPE acquired IT operations management solutions provider OpsRamp in May 2023. OpsRamp’s technologies will further provide sustainable IT capabilities to the dashboard through a unified approach to manage multi-vendor infrastructure and application resources in hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.
"Achieving sustainability targets in a hybrid IT environment can be complex and daunting," said Pradeep Kumar, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Services. "HPE breaks down this complexity with technologies and services that enable organisations to advance from strategy and design to operations and positive impact."
Enterprises See Value In Sustainability
According to a Gartner Inc. survey, 86% of business leaders see sustainability as an investment that protects their organisation from disruption, with 87% expecting to increase investment in sustainability over the next two years.
Four out of five leaders surveyed indicated that sustainability helped their business to optimise and reduce costs, and 83% also indicated their sustainability programme activities directly created both short- and long-term value for their organisation.
"With our upcoming sustainability dashboard, organisations can facilitate meaningful change to drive sustainable IT operations and make significant contributions towards building a greener and more sustainable future," said Rajesh Dhar, senior director, sales head-industry verticals, HPE India.
Sustainable IT Modernisation
To help enterprises achieve sustainable modernisation, HPE said it would deliver a workload-in approach to address environmental and sustainability goals. The enhanced sustainability services include two new capabilities that analyse an organisation's overall energy consumption.
New workshops that explore a combined and sustainable approach to IT, workloads and data centres.
New sustainability baselining services to get a clear picture of IT energy usage and emissions by considering commonly accepted accounting and reporting principles.
According to HPE, its new services and solutions will also help enterprises identify, control and manage the IT and data centre carbon footprint.
New operational services will provide sustainability features, such as access to dedicated experts, asset upcycling services, customised circular economy reports and access to additional certifications.
The HPE Digital Learner subscription service will now include sustainable upskilling for IT and data centre employees, along with certifications in sustainability from HPE.
HPE said it would expand its Force for Good financial incentive programme for small and mid-sized businesses and enterprises committed to sustainability. The programme will include additional industry-recognised standard indexes, which will increase the number of SMBs eligible for incentives. Also, HPE Asset Upcycling Services will allow organisations to donate funds to reputable non-profit partners as they decommission retired IT assets and enable a second life.
The new capability will be available to enterprises later this year.