HPE Introduces Sustainability Dashboard To Help Enterprises Reduce IT Carbon Footprint

IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP has announced the preview of a new sustainability dashboard on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and a portfolio of sustainability services.

The offerings, which span technology, services, financing and asset upcycling programmes, are designed to help organisations reduce their IT carbon footprint.

According to the company, the dashboard will deliver key insights on IT energy consumption, carbon emissions and electricity costs by leveraging advanced analytics from the HPE portfolio across compute, storage and networking to improve overall sustainability performance.

HPE acquired IT operations management solutions provider OpsRamp in May 2023. OpsRamp’s technologies will further provide sustainable IT capabilities to the dashboard through a unified approach to manage multi-vendor infrastructure and application resources in hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

"Achieving sustainability targets in a hybrid IT environment can be complex and daunting," said Pradeep Kumar, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Services. "HPE breaks down this complexity with technologies and services that enable organisations to advance from strategy and design to operations and positive impact."