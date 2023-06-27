HPE Extends Private Cloud Portfolio At Equinix Data Centres For Improved Hybrid Cloud Access
HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio will be available as pre-provisioned services at Equinix data centres.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced an expanded partnership with digital infrastructure company Equinix Inc. to extend the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at Equinix data centres.
HPE will pre-provision HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at select Equinix data centres around the world.
According to HPE, this will allow enterprises access to a range of private cloud offerings and offer better speed, agility, flexibility and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.
"This partnership brings the best of the cloud experience like scalability and rapid provisioning, plus optimised performance, open choice and low and predictable total cost of ownership closer to our customers' centres of data and empowers them to speed transformation while optimising costs," Vishal Lall, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions, said.
Expanded HPE GreenLake Private Cloud Portfolio
The expanding HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at Equinix data centres will give enterprises more choice and flexibility in leveraging modern private cloud capabilities to address a broad range of workloads, applications and use cases, HPE said.
HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is application programming interface-enabled and is an automated, flexible, scalable and enterprise-grade private cloud. It's designed with modular infrastructure and software and supports the deployment of bare metal, virtual machines and container workloads in a self-service mode.
HPE said it has also expanded its private cloud portfolio with the addition of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition. The new offering allows enterprises to create VMs across hybrid clouds on demand and self-manage their private cloud from VMs to infrastructure using artificial intelligence for IT operations. Through the new edition, organisations can store, manage and protect data across on-premises, edge and public cloud.
"Together with HPE, Equinix is helping customers who are seeking to balance the right mix of either an on or off-premises modern private cloud experience where they can both optimise and protect their data," said Jon Lin, executive vice president and general manager, data centre services, Equinix.
According to HPE, both HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition will be available starting August at Equinix International Business Exchange centres. These include Washington, Silicon Valley, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney, with plans for more locations to be added later.