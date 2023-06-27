HPE Extends Private Cloud Portfolio At Equinix Data Centres For Improved Hybrid Cloud Access

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced an expanded partnership with digital infrastructure company Equinix Inc. to extend the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at Equinix data centres.

HPE will pre-provision HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at select Equinix data centres around the world.

According to HPE, this will allow enterprises access to a range of private cloud offerings and offer better speed, agility, flexibility and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.

"This partnership brings the best of the cloud experience like scalability and rapid provisioning, plus optimised performance, open choice and low and predictable total cost of ownership closer to our customers' centres of data and empowers them to speed transformation while optimising costs," Vishal Lall, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions, said.