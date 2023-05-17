HPE Announces Significant Advances In Ezmeral Software Platform
The HPE Ezmeral Software lays the foundation for driving analytics and AI/ML insights across distributed enterprises.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has introduced the next step in the HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics Software platform, designed to help organisations leverage data globally and deploy analytics at scale through a predictable, software-as-a-service solution for hybrid multi-cloud environments.
The simplified platform now features an all-new user interface, expanded selection of the most popular data sources and open-source tools, interoperability across the platform and its tools, and a consistent cloud operating experience.
Enterprise Data Remains Unleveraged
Not only are the levels of enterprise data continuously increasing, but it is being generated and shared by partners, employees, and other stakeholders across geographies—different continents, locations, and departments. A hybrid, work-from-anywhere environment has further increased data endpoints. This also means that data remains in silos, and deriving value and insights can be tough because of its limited visibility across the enterprise, duplication of data sets, and the need for reformatting to efficiently leverage it.
The other challenge for enterprises is that analytics tools and workloads struggle to meet performance, cost, and compliance requirements. Furthermore, public cloud-based solutions bring limited data controls, unpredictable costs and risk of vendor and data lock-in, while open-source tools are not compatible with enterprise IT and security requirements.
Not surprisingly, according to IDC, despite growing demand to create new revenue streams and efficiencies from data, only 24% of enterprise data created in 2022 was leveraged for analytics or fed into AI/ML workloads.
Need For Unified Data Layer
A complete data and analytics platform with predictable and transparent economics can enable organisations to confidently leverage data across endpoints. A single, federated view of data across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments can allow businesses to easily access, analyse, and govern data globally, plus leverage its insights to strategise better.
A unified data layer platform also empowers developers and data analytics professionals with self-service access to fully managed and curated open-source tools for the complete life cycle of analytics and AI/ML workloads. Organisations can thus harness data across their enterprise for analytics and AI/ML projects that improve decision-making and unlock new revenue streams.
HPE Ezmeral is available for the first time as a SaaS offering. HPE claims businesses now have precise controls and automated policy management for optimising workload placement according to performance, data locality, sovereignty, costs and compliance.
The hybrid design of the platform allows it to be deployed across the edge, co-location, on-premises and public cloud environments. By enabling businesses to run analysis where data and compute capabilities reside, data ingress and egress costs are minimised and productivity optimised.