HPE Announces Significant Advances In Ezmeral Software Platform

Not only are the levels of enterprise data continuously increasing, but it is being generated and shared by partners, employees, and other stakeholders across geographies—different continents, locations, and departments. A hybrid, work-from-anywhere environment has further increased data endpoints. This also means that data remains in silos, and deriving value and insights can be tough because of its limited visibility across the enterprise, duplication of data sets, and the need for reformatting to efficiently leverage it.

The other challenge for enterprises is that analytics tools and workloads struggle to meet performance, cost, and compliance requirements. Furthermore, public cloud-based solutions bring limited data controls, unpredictable costs and risk of vendor and data lock-in, while open-source tools are not compatible with enterprise IT and security requirements.

Not surprisingly, according to IDC, despite growing demand to create new revenue streams and efficiencies from data, only 24% of enterprise data created in 2022 was leveraged for analytics or fed into AI/ML workloads.