HPE Announces New AI-Native Architecture And Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced a series of new artificial intelligence-native and hybrid cloud offerings for machine learning development, data analytics, AI-optimised file storage, AI tuning and inferencing, and professional services to enable organisations to better embrace AI.

These offerings are delivered through an open, full-stack, AI-native architecture that incorporates a mix of software and infrastructure designed to accelerate the AI lifecycle. HPE said that the offerings reduce IT barriers and enable organisations to effectively train, tune and inference their AI models, from edge to cloud.

“Through HPE’s AI-native and hybrid cloud solutions, organisations will be able to fully capitalise on the insights from their data to revolutionise product innovation, customer engagement, and overall realise the full power of GenAI to transform their businesses and industries,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE.

AI-Native Architecture And Hybrid Cloud Solutions For Generative AI

Generative AI workloads are computationally intensive and require the ability to efficiently process massive amounts of data. To effectively incorporate generative AI, deep learning, computer vision, or classical ML models into their business, enterprises will need to extend their cloud-native environment to include an AI-native approach. HPE said that its GreenLake cloud platform delivers this through an open, full-stack, AI-native architecture that includes:

Data-first pipeline to manage public and proprietary data across multi-gen IT.

Hybrid by design to run AI anywhere from edge to cloud with data protection.

Supercomputing DNA built into the portfolio, sustainable by design, to train large models.

AI lifecycle management software to accelerate workflows for training, tuning and inferencing.

High-performance interconnects for intelligent connectivity and traffic management for large clusters.

Open ecosystem for freedom of choice with no lock-in.

AI-Native Solution Stacks With Nvidia

HPE has collaborated with Nvidia to build an enterprise computing solution for generative AI. The pre-configured AI-tuning and inferencing solution enables enterprises to quickly customise foundation models using private data and deploy production applications in edge, cloud and other environments, HPE said. It also removes the complexity for enterprises to develop and deploy generative AI infrastructure.

AI Training With New Turnkey Solution

HPE also announced a new supercomputing solution for generative AI designed for large enterprises, research institutions and government organisations. The turnkey solution improves time to value, and accelerates training and tuning of AI models using private data sets, helping build AI applications and ML models faster, the company said.

AI-Native Infrastructure, Software And Services

HPE announced new enhancements to its GreenLake for File Storage to keep pace with customers’ large-scale AI workloads. These enhancements will speed AI model training and tuning, including generative AI and large language models, plus accelerate data aggregation and data preparation.

HPE Machine Learning Development Environment Software will now be available as a managed service on AWS and other cloud providers, with cloud-managed experience for AI/ML model training. This will accelerate and securely implement generative AI initiatives, reduce complexity and operational overhead, future-proof AI/ML model training infrastructure and increase AI adoption, the company said.

New enhancements to HPE Ezmeral Software will simplify and accelerate enterprise data, analytics and AI with an end-to-end platform that operates across hybrid multi-cloud environments, HPE said.

According to HPE, the new enterprise computing solution for generative AI will also be available as an HPE GreenLake Flex Solution. This includes HPE GreenLake for File Storage with Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault software to protect AI models and data sources, and OpsRamp software to provide visibility and automation across the AI lifecycle in multi-vendor, multi-cloud environments.

HPE’s new AI services will also help enterprises through the journey: from generative AI and LLM discovery to implementation, the company said.