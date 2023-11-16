How To Use WhatsApp Privacy Checkup? Here's All You Need To Know
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new Privacy Checkup feature for its users. The new feature will guide users through their privacy settings to help them choose the right level of protection.
"New: Introducing Privacy Checkup. Take control of what you share and who you share it with," WhatsApp said while announcing the feature.
Key Settings Addressed by Privacy Checkup:
Choose Who Can Contact You: Users now have the ability to control their contacts and ward off unwanted calls and messages. Additionally, they can manage group additions, silence unknown callers and handle blocked contacts.
Control Personal Information: Users can decide the audience with whom they wish to share personal information, including online status and activity. The feature enables users to determine who can view their profile photo, control the visibility of their last seen and online status and manage read receipts.
Default Message Timer: Privacy Checkup empowers users to restrict access to their messages and media by managing the default message timer and end-to-end encrypted backups.
Fingerprint Protection: To add an extra layer of security, WhatsApp users can utilize the fingerprint lock and two-step verification control.
What Is WhatsApp Privacy Checkup?
WhatsApp's Privacy Checkup feature allows users to tailor their security preferences conveniently. It provides step-by-step guidance to strengthen the overall security of the account and customize privacy settings in one consolidated location.
How to Use WhatsApp Privacy Checkup?
Android:
Tap on more options, go to Settings, then Privacy.
Locate and tap on "Start checkup" on the banner at the top of the screen.
Adjust privacy settings for each section by tapping on the respective options.
iPhone:
Tap on Settings, then Privacy.
Tap "Start checkup" on the banner at the top of the screen.
Adjust privacy settings for each section by tapping on the respective options.
