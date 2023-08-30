How To Use Google Flights To Find A Great Deal On Air Tickets? Check Here
For frequent travellers, one of the biggest challenges is deciding the time to book flight tickets for cheaper prices. It looks like Google has just found the solution for it.
Google Flights have launched a new feature that will help travellers. The tech giant introduced this new feature on Monday through a blog post.
"So for all the thrifty travelers out there, we’re sharing a few new and existing ways Google Flights can help you find a great deal," the company said.
1. New Insights On The Cheapest Time To Book
On Google Flights, users can already see whether current prices for their search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route.
"But the age-old question remains: Is it better to book now or wait for lower prices to come along?" Google asked.
So this week, we’re launching upgraded insights to make that choice a bit easier, Google said.
For searches with reliable trend data, users will now see when prices have typically been lowest to book their chosen dates and destination.
For example, these insights could tell user that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and they are currently in that sweet spot.
"Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking. Either way, you can make that decision with a greater sense of confidence," Google said.
2. Turn On Price Tracking
Google said that if users want to wait for lower fares before they book, price tracking can do most of the heavy lifting for them.
When users enable price tracking, Google will automatically notify them if flight prices drop significantly.
"You can set up tracking for specific dates, like your best friend’s destination wedding in February. Or, if you’re more flexible, you can turn on “Any dates” price tracking to receive emails about deals anytime in the next three to six months. To enable this feature, make sure you’re logged into your Google account," the blog post said.
3. Snag A Price Guarantee
On some flight results, users will see a colorful price guarantee badge, which means Google is especially confident the fare users see at that time won’t get any lower before departure.
"When you book one of these flights, we’ll monitor the price every day before takeoff, and if the price does go down, we’ll pay you back the difference via Google Pay. These price guarantees are part of a pilot program available for select Book on Google itineraries departing from the U.S.," Google said.
Google Flight Booking Trends In 2023
Outside of these tools, Google said it has gathered other information to help users travel on a budget.
Last year, Google shared money-saving insights based on historical pricing trends on Google Flights.
"We ran the numbers again with the latest data and most of the tips from 2022 still hold true: Taking a layover or avoiding weekend departures are among the best ways to save on your next flight booking," the blog post said.
But things have changed a bit for flights around Christmas and flights to Europe. In both scenarios, users will have to book even earlier than usual, especially if they are heading across the pond. Here’s what Google found:
Best time to book flights for Christmas: For trips starting in mid-December, users are most likely to find deals around early October.
"Average prices tend to be lowest 71 days before departure — a big change from our 2022 insights, which found that average prices were lowest just 22 days before departure. And the typical low price range is now 54-78 days before takeoff," according to Google.
Best time to book flights from the U.S. to Europe: Average prices have been lowest 72 days or more before departure. In other words, average airfares from the U.S. to Europe only tend to increase over time, especially once users are about 10 weeks from departure.
"So if you want to dust off that passport, you should book your flight as soon as possible. With these tools and trends, you’ll be more than ready for takeoff. Safe travels!," Google said.