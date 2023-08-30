How To Use Google Flights To Find A Great Deal On Air Tickets? Check Here

On Google Flights, users can already see whether current prices for their search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route.

"But the age-old question remains: Is it better to book now or wait for lower prices to come along?" Google asked.

So this week, we’re launching upgraded insights to make that choice a bit easier, Google said.

For searches with reliable trend data, users will now see when prices have typically been lowest to book their chosen dates and destination.

For example, these insights could tell user that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and they are currently in that sweet spot.

"Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking. Either way, you can make that decision with a greater sense of confidence," Google said.