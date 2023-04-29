All You Need to Know About Twitter Rival Bluesky: Who's on It, How to Score an Invite Code

The only way to get on Bluesky right now is with an invite code. And to get an invite code you need to be on the waitlist. You can sign up to get your name on the list on the Bluesky app or website. Signing up, however, won’t give you an ETA on when the doors will open to you — it’s a waiting game right now, and something of a lottery. If you are particularly lucky, however, you could score an invite from a developer or a select few active Bluesky users who are willing and able to share codes.