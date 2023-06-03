How To Delete Instagram Account Permanently? Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide
It may take up to 90 days to complete the deletion process after it begins, according to Instagram.
Instagram is a widely used social networking site across the world. The Meta-owned platform is used by over 1 billion people across the globe.
Despite the popularity, a few users are constantly in search for the best ways to get rid of their accounts.
Instagram cannot delete user accounts due to security concerns and hence you have to log in to your account to delete it permanently.
How To Permanently Delete Instagram Account?
In case you have forgotten your password, try different ways to log in to your Instagram account.
To delete your Instagram account permanently, follow these steps:
Step 1: Click on the Settings and privacy icon from your profile.
Step 2: Then click on Accounts Center.
Step 3: Click on Personal details option under Account settings.
Step 4: Select the Account ownership and control option and click on the Delete or Deactivate option
Step 4: Select the account handle or name to delete permanently
Step 5: Click on Delete Account and continue
Once this is done and you are thrown out of the app, try to log in again with your handle to check if the username still exists on Instagram.
How To Delete Instagram Account Permanently From Mobile Bowser?
Step 1: Search for the Delete Your Account Page on your browser
(Kindly note you will have to log in with your username and password if you have logged out from your account)
Step 2: Pick a reason for deleting the account and submit your password
Step 3: Delete your username
If you have multiple pages or accounts on the Instagram page, then follow these steps:
Step 1: Select the name the username on the Delete Your Account page
Step 2: Go to Edit Profile and select log out
Step 3: Log in to the account and follow the above instructions
Before you delete your account ensure that you download all your information such as Instagram posts and images you uploaded. All these data would no longer be accessible once you delete the account.
Note that once you delete the account, you no longer would be able to use the username or any other information on it.
The deletion process may take time and the content backup will be stored with the company for 90 days.