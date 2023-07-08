How To Check IMEI Number? See Details And 4 Ways To Find The Unique Number

This IMEI code is often used to detect or find a lost phone. This code helps to reduce the number of mobile thefts and track mobile phones in case the thief changes the SIM.

Dual SIM users are allocated two IMEI numbers and hence making changes to the handset is challenging for an unwanted third party.

If your phone is stolen and you inform your telecom service provider, they can blacklist the number and the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) can do the needful.