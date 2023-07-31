How CIOs Can Drive IT's Transition To Be A Revenue Creator

Chief information officers are increasingly taking the role of becoming revenue generators, as opposed to their earlier stance of purely focusing on value creation. It can be as part of revenue-generating functions or even managing those teams. This trend has risen exponentially in the recent past, especially during the pandemic years.

Global studies indicate that revenue attached to products and services serves as a major success criteria for 42% of CIOs. It ranks right up there with the IT team’s impact on business outcomes and budgetary performance. This means that CIOs must step up their contributions in the revenue game.

The IT team’s transformation towards creation of initiatives that deliver tangible business outcomes involves several milestones. These range right from influencing the entire organisation’s outlook, all the way up to the IT team’s composition—a journey that we will soon explore.

Drive A Mindset Change

Traditionally, business functions tend to consider IT as more of a supplier rather than as an enabler. While CIOs and their teams have been able to change such perceptions over the years, there is still a long way to go.

Verticals like banking, financial services, insurance, and e-commerce reap rich dividends due to their tech-driven business models. Since technology is a significant differentiator in these verticals, the IT team’s role as a revenue contributor is normal for these organisations. Other verticals can learn significantly from such instances.

Organisations that consider technology as an enabler find it easier to transform IT into a revenue centre. This calls for substantial initiative from the CIO and the team. IT leaders must drive the perception change across the organisation as the first step.

Technocrats can distinguish themselves by presenting IT as an internal service provider to other business functions. This is where a CIO begins the journey towards that of a business leader. Here, the CIO proactively recommends a solution instead of waiting for the business’ request.

Preparing pitches for internal “cost avoidance” is a fantastic way to start off this mindset change. “Create the business case and establish a measurement matrix. Approach your business team to highlight overall possibilities in terms of cost, time and man-hour reductions. Actions like the creation of a service level agreement will further reinforce your commitment,” says Sujoy Brahmachari, chief technology officer and chief information security officer of USE Group.