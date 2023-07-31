How CIOs Can Drive IT's Transition To Be A Revenue Creator
CIOs today are revenue generators, contrary to their earlier value creation mandate. Here’s how IT spearheads the transformation.
Chief information officers are increasingly taking the role of becoming revenue generators, as opposed to their earlier stance of purely focusing on value creation. It can be as part of revenue-generating functions or even managing those teams. This trend has risen exponentially in the recent past, especially during the pandemic years.
Global studies indicate that revenue attached to products and services serves as a major success criteria for 42% of CIOs. It ranks right up there with the IT team’s impact on business outcomes and budgetary performance. This means that CIOs must step up their contributions in the revenue game.
The IT team’s transformation towards creation of initiatives that deliver tangible business outcomes involves several milestones. These range right from influencing the entire organisation’s outlook, all the way up to the IT team’s composition—a journey that we will soon explore.
Drive A Mindset Change
Traditionally, business functions tend to consider IT as more of a supplier rather than as an enabler. While CIOs and their teams have been able to change such perceptions over the years, there is still a long way to go.
Verticals like banking, financial services, insurance, and e-commerce reap rich dividends due to their tech-driven business models. Since technology is a significant differentiator in these verticals, the IT team’s role as a revenue contributor is normal for these organisations. Other verticals can learn significantly from such instances.
Organisations that consider technology as an enabler find it easier to transform IT into a revenue centre. This calls for substantial initiative from the CIO and the team. IT leaders must drive the perception change across the organisation as the first step.
Technocrats can distinguish themselves by presenting IT as an internal service provider to other business functions. This is where a CIO begins the journey towards that of a business leader. Here, the CIO proactively recommends a solution instead of waiting for the business’ request.
Preparing pitches for internal “cost avoidance” is a fantastic way to start off this mindset change. “Create the business case and establish a measurement matrix. Approach your business team to highlight overall possibilities in terms of cost, time and man-hour reductions. Actions like the creation of a service level agreement will further reinforce your commitment,” says Sujoy Brahmachari, chief technology officer and chief information security officer of USE Group.
Sujoy Brahmachari, CTO, CISO, USE Group.
For example, focusing on business needs in high impact areas like sales or customer touchpoints can bring quick wins. Creation of key performance indicators that highlight business impact must be a key element of the perception change initiative.
Quick turnarounds are the next must-have for effective revenue-generating functions. This calls for substantial process streamlining and decision-making capabilities. It also alleviates any internal concerns about technology execution timeframes. “Speedy time-to-market is possible only if technology executives master the art of quick decision-making. Else, such uncertainties will create costly execution delays and hamper the CIO’s end goals,” says Kiran Belsekar, senior vice-president for CISO and IT governance at Aegon Life Insurance.
Kiran Belsekar, senior vice president for CISO and IT governance, Aegon Life Insurance.
Adopt A Product-Centric Approach
The product-centric approach has been a successful strategy for many CIOs. This is a complete turnaround from the older project-based working models.
CIOs often tend to focus on just the software development aspect. This means that IT teams ignore commercialisation or assessment from a revenue perspective, after creation of a viable product. In such cases, IT teams must reevaluate how it contributes to the topline rather than just the bottomline.
Adoption of a product-centric mindset can be an uphill challenge for traditional IT team management styles. With this change, IT teams start to monitor aspects like the initiative’s utilisation, delivered value or achieved outcomes. It needs customer-centricity, business knowledge and technology expertise.
“Technology is boundless today, and our mindset must reflect that. Horizontal growth opportunities open when you adopt a product-centric approach. You must also master other organisational functions instead of being just a technologist,” says Belsekar.
For example, when IT executives adopt the product-centric approach, it calls for proficiency in operations, sales, finance and other organisational aspects. This creates substantial capabilities to deliver topline growth..
The CX Factor
Digital transformation became a key business priority for companies in the pandemic era. IT teams must focus on optimal customer experiences to ensure the commercial success of these initiatives.
Enhancement of customer experiences has emerged as a top priority for 49% of CIOs in 2023. The IT team’s success on this front will call for an in-depth understanding of the customer’s perspective and how it translates to business. “Customer experience must be a crucial KPI in every CIO’s scorecard. Zero in on the issues, implement a solution and then, measure the outcomes,” says Brahmachari.
Since customer experience management hinges on technology, IT teams are part of these projects from day one. This makes it easier for CIOs to contribute significantly towards these exercises.
The revenue potential from most customer experience management initiatives starts right from the initial research stages and rollout. IT teams can even play a significant part towards the management of profit parity and ongoing optimisation from such exercises.
Widen The Hiring Net
Multi-faceted, or even cross-industry skill sets within the IT team are essential to drive the shift towards revenue creation. For instance, brick-and-mortar retail can benefit by hiring from new age e-commerce marketplaces. These recruitments bring in learnings like customer-centric mindsets, business models, digital skill sets or even organisational hierarchy.
CIOs must consider hiring from a cross-industry perspective. This infuses newer growth mindsets and ways to achieve business objectives. It also widens the talent pool at hand. This trend is on the rise across business functions, since 84% of organisations have at least one cross-functional team. These teams accomplish business objectives using data and technology.
Another strategy can be the creation of smaller, cross-functional teams. Such models empower each team member to think like a business owner. It enables faster decision making and direct contributions to the business.
Contributing to revenue generation has become an essential review area for IT teams. Digital transformation and technology trends like artificial intelligence further accelerate the need for this requisite. This is where CIOs must step up to take responsibility for revenue-generating initiatives.
As multiple precedents demonstrate, the IT team’s efforts can even evolve into independent businesses that serve external entities. CIOs can use lessons from such achievements to craft their own success stories. Navigation of the corporate boardroom along with the inherent understanding of technology’s business potential will stand CIOs in good stead during this journey.
Disclaimer: The opinions of Kiran Belsekar in this feature story are his personal views. These are not the views of his organisation and should not be interpreted as such.