How Can India's CIOs Stay Ahead In The ChatGPT Era?

CIOs cannot ignore generative AI, especially in this era characterised by increase in self-service capabilities for users. It holds potential, especially for automation of mundane, repetitive tasks. More importantly, in the empowerment of the workforce, rather, AI’s capabilities to deliver more from less.

A working paper by the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research gives insights into how generative AI can significantly improve productivity of less experienced employees. It used a tool based on OpenAI’s GPT large language model to assist customer support agents with suitable response suggestions. The study reveals an average productivity rise of 14% in customer issue resolutions per hour. More interestingly, employees with just two months of experience using the AI tool achieved productivity levels of more experienced employees (agents with six months of experience and no AI tool access).

A similar Microsoft and GitHub experiment reveals comparable results. Software developers with access to GitHub’s AI tool were 55.8% faster than the similarly skilled unaided group, in successfully completing the task. The main beneficiaries here? Again, coders with less experience. This delivers immense benefits for faster skillset development and rapid project turnarounds. It also frees up more experienced programmers so that they can concentrate on higher business impact projects.