Housing.com Owner Says Peak Losses Behind, Home Loans Next Growth Lever

REA India Pte., the owner of digital real estate firms like Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger, has set its sights on becoming India's largest home loan origination platform with an eye on reducing losses.

"Housing.com is our real estate classifieds portal," Dhruv Agarwala, chief executive officer of REA India, said in a conversation with BQ Prime. "The way we generate revenues is essentially by selling listing packages to developers and brokers and homeowners."

"In addition, we have services which we provide to consumers along the entire home buying and home renting journey, such as paying rent on credit, interiors, packing and moving services, mortgages," Agarwala said.