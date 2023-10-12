Honeywell To Realign Portfolio To Focus On Automation, Future Of Aviation, Energy Transition

Honeywell has announced plans to realign its business segments to three megatrends: automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.

This shift within the company's segments will enable Honeywell to deliver accelerated organic sales growth and inorganic capital deployment, creating greater value for shareholders, the company said.

Honeywell said the business reorganisation is being done after a review of its portfolio, and each of the megatrends is underpinned by the company’s digitalisation capabilities and solutions.

“This simplified structure will enable Honeywell to realise synergies that will accelerate our innovation playbook, leverage our financial strength and unlock greater value through our Accelerator operating system,” said Honeywell's Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kapur.

Realignment Of Segments

The updated structure will include four segments:

Aerospace Technologies: Honeywell aerospace products are used in most commercial and defence aircraft platforms worldwide, and the company will focus on driving advanced air mobility and greater sustainability with the electrification of aircraft.

Industrial Automation: The company enables process industry operations, creates sensor technologies, automates supply chains, makes smarter technologies for warehouses and improves worker safety. Honeywell aims to build on its strengths in controls and automation technologies to deliver better commercial outcomes and enhance its growth.

Building Automation: Honeywell said that its solutions and services, including hardware, software, sensors and analytics, are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide, helping them become integrated, safe and sustainable assets. Building automation will continue to be a focus area in end markets such as hospitals, airports, education and data centres.

Energy And Sustainability Solutions: Focusing on sustainability, Honeywell said it will continue to enable the energy evolution, improve resiliency and efficiency, reduce emissions and facilitate the circular economy for organisations.

New Leaders For New Business Groups

Honeywell has also realigned its leadership, with new leaders for the planned business groups. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Lucian Boldea will serve as president and CEO of the Industrial Automation segment, and Ken West will be president and CEO of the Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment, the company said.

Billal Hammoud will remain president and CEO of the renamed Building Automation segment, and Jim Currier will continue to be president and CEO of the Aerospace Technologies segment. Kevin Dehoff will stay president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise.