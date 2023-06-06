Honda Elevate SUV Unveiled In India: Features, Booking Details And More
Honda also confirmed that it will launch an electric car in India in the next three years.
Honda Cars India globally unveiled the Elevate SUV on Tuesday at an event in New Delhi. The carmaker announced that the bookings for the Honda Elevate will start in July while it will be launched in the festive season.
"Honda has stepped into the SUV segment with the highly anticipated Honda Elevate. Brace yourselves for the arrival of this strong and boldly stylish urban freestyler that is set to redefine urban adventures. Get ready to elevate your driving experience like never before!," the carmaker said in a tweet.
Honda Elevate SUV: Features
The vehicle will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid one to follow later.
The Honda Elevate SUV has safety features like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Auto High-Bream, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist among others.
The upcoming SUV will have a 10.25 inch Touchscreen Infotainment system with a 7-inch HD Color TFT Meter. Other features include Wireless Smartphone Integration and Customizable Display.
According to media reports, the SUV which will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos and others will be priced between Rs 12-17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, Honda also confirmed that it will launch an electric car in India in the next three years.