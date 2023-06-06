Honda Elevate SUV Unveiled In India: Features, Booking Details And More

Honda Cars India globally unveiled the Elevate SUV on Tuesday at an event in New Delhi. The carmaker announced that the bookings for the Honda Elevate will start in July while it will be launched in the festive season.

"Honda has stepped into the SUV segment with the highly anticipated Honda Elevate. Brace yourselves for the arrival of this strong and boldly stylish urban freestyler that is set to redefine urban adventures. Get ready to elevate your driving experience like never before!," the carmaker said in a tweet.