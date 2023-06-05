Honda Elevate SUV 'Grand' Unveiling On June 6: All You Need To Know
The carmaker in a tweet said that the highly anticipated SUV will be 'world premiered' at 12 PM IST.
Honda Cars India will unveil a new mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate on Tuesday, June 6.
With the introduction of Honda Elevate, the company will looks to expand its portfolio, which currently has only Honda City and Honda Amaze in India.
Are you ready to Elevate? Witness the grand unveiling of the all-new Honda Elevate. Join us for the World Premiere tomorrow at 1200 hrs (IST).
What To Expect From Honda's New SUV
The new SUV from Honda is expected to compete with Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq among others. Honda has given a glimpse of the car by releasing the official teaser image.
According to a report by carwale.com, Honda's new SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor.
The car is expected to be priced between Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom), the report said.
Last week, Honda Cars India reported a 43% dip in domestic wholesales at 4,660 units in May.
The company had dispatched 8,188 units in the domestic market in May 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.
"Our sales for the month of May 23 were in line with our plan. The Amaze and City continued to perform well and get strong customer preference," PTI quoted Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata as saying.
Honda Cars India will also hike prices of its sedans City and Amaze by up to 1% from June in order to offset the impact of increased cost pressures.