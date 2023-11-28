Here's How To Send Your Name To Jupiter Aboard NASA's Europa Clipper Spacecraft

In October 2024, NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will begin its journey towards Jupiter in a bid to find out if the conditions are right for life on Jupiter's icy moon.

The spacecraft will arrive at Jupiter in 2030 and once in orbit around Jupiter, it will conduct nearly 50 flybys of Europa, shifting its flight path for each encounter to soar over a different location so that it eventually scans almost the entire moon.

Europa Clipper’s nine science instruments are the most advanced and sensitive that have ever explored the outer solar system. Along with these instruments, it will also carry a poem and lakhs of human names.

NASA’s 'Message in a Bottle' campaign invites people around the world to sign their names to a poem written by the U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

According to NASA, the poem connects the two water worlds -- Earth, yearning to reach out and understand what makes a world habitable, and Europa, waiting with secrets yet to be explored.

The space agency in a post on X on Tuesday reminded people to sign up for the campaign. So far, almost a million names have been entered and the campaign closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.