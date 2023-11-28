Here's How To Send Your Name To Jupiter Aboard NASA's Europa Clipper Spacecraft
In October 2024, NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will begin its journey towards Jupiter in a bid to find out if the conditions are right for life on Jupiter's icy moon.
The spacecraft will arrive at Jupiter in 2030 and once in orbit around Jupiter, it will conduct nearly 50 flybys of Europa, shifting its flight path for each encounter to soar over a different location so that it eventually scans almost the entire moon.
Europa Clipper’s nine science instruments are the most advanced and sensitive that have ever explored the outer solar system. Along with these instruments, it will also carry a poem and lakhs of human names.
NASA’s 'Message in a Bottle' campaign invites people around the world to sign their names to a poem written by the U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón.
According to NASA, the poem connects the two water worlds -- Earth, yearning to reach out and understand what makes a world habitable, and Europa, waiting with secrets yet to be explored.
The space agency in a post on X on Tuesday reminded people to sign up for the campaign. So far, almost a million names have been entered and the campaign closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.
Steps To Sign Up For NASA's 'Message in a Bottle' Campaign?
Step 1: Visit - https://europa.nasa.gov/
Step 2: Select the 'Send Your Name' option on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your name and other details like email ID and country.
Step 4: Submit the details and you will receive the following message:
"Your name will be added to our Message in a Bottle (subject to confirmation). Download, print, and share your custom artwork below!"
#CyberMonday deal! Send your name to Jupiter aboard our @EuropaClipper spacecraft. We'll use an electron beam to etch your name, your friends' and family members' names, even your pet's name onto a special chip. Cost: $0.00.— NASA (@NASA) November 27, 2023
Sign up today! https://t.co/KnyYulA83M pic.twitter.com/twt2CJ9kZl
Europa Clipper Mission's Main Objectives
Europa Clipper’s main science goal is to determine whether there are places below the surface of Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, that could support life.
The mission’s three main science objectives are to understand the nature of the ice shell and the ocean beneath it, along with the moon’s composition and geology. The mission’s detailed exploration of Europa will help scientists better understand the astrobiological potential for habitable worlds beyond our planet.
With its massive solar arrays and radar antennas, Europa Clipper will be the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission, according to the information on the official website.
The spacecraft needs large solar arrays to collect enough light for its power needs as it operates in the Jupiter system, which is more than five times as far from the Sun as Earth.
The spacecraft will be about 16 feet (5 meters) in height. With its arrays deployed, the spacecraft spans more than 100 feet (30.5 meters) and has a dry mass (no propellant in the tanks) of 7,145 pounds (3,241 kg).