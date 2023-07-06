Here's How Elon Musk Reacted To Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram Launching Twitter Rival Threads

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on July 6 launched the much awaited text-based conversation app Threads.

The app, which is launched to take on Elon Musk's Twitter is designed by Instagram.

"Instagram is where billions of people around the world connect over photos and videos. Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas," Meta said in an official statement.

The app passed five million sign-ups in its first four hours, Zuckerberg said, according to BBC.

Elon Musk reacted to the launch of Threads by responding to a user's tweet who claimed that the new app was built by copy-pasting from Twitter. Musk replied with a laughing emoticon.