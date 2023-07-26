HDFC Ergo, Google Cloud Partner To Launch Generative AI Centre Of Excellence

HDFC Ergo General Insurance has announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud to establish a Centre of Excellence for generative artificial intelligence to further strengthen its digital strategy. The insurance provider said that it aims to leverage innovative solutions to provide hyper-personalised customer experiences using generative AI.

Google Cloud will assist HDFC Ergo in identifying and developing use cases, along with training employees on generative AI.

According to HDFC Ergo, the CoE for generative AI is expected to help the development of innovative products and services, enhance existing processes and optimise costs for the company. Additionally, it will provide opportunities for employees to receive training and upskilling, enabling them to remain at the forefront of the rapidly changing AI landscape.

"As a 'digital-first' organisation, HDFC Ergo believes that generative AI holds the potential to unlock significant untapped opportunities in the insurance sector, aligning with the regulator's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'," said Sriram Naganathan, chief technology officer of HDFC Ergo. "Our partnership with Google Cloud further reinforces our commitment to providing enhanced customer experiences through the adoption of new technologies."

Google Cloud will also support HDFC Ergo in establishing best practices and guidelines to ensure the responsible and ethical use of generative AI for their developers.

"We will bring the power of Google Cloud generative AI to HDFC Ergo, enabling them to deliver superior services to their customer base and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies for better outcomes," said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director of Google Cloud India.