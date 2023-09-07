HCL Tech Wins Siemens Contract For Cloud-Led Digital Transformation
Siemens has also selected HCL Tech as among its preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services.
HCL Technologies Ltd. has signed a multi-year contract with Siemens AG for a cloud-based digital transformation of the German technology firm, in yet another large deal for India’s third largest IT services firm.
The company will automate Siemens' existing public cloud environment while adhering to its security standards, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. HCL Tech will migrate and operate Siemens’ infrastructure on Amazon Web Services and Azure to ensure its cloud resources are optimised, secure and scalable, allowing the company to focus on its core business.
When contacted, an HCL Tech spokesperson refused to divulge the financial details or duration of the contract, citing a confidentiality clause.
"In HCL Tech, we've found a partner who can help us innovate and scale effortlessly on a strong cloud foundation, strengthen our agility and competitiveness and help us maximise business value from our cloud transformation initiatives," Anne Hadler, head of IT governance and cross functional services, Siemens AG, said.
Germany is a strategic market for HCL Tech, especially when India's $250-billion IT services industry is increasingly looking at Europe to weather the macroeconomic headwinds in the United States—their biggest market.
Siemens has also selected HCL Tech as among its preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services. That will see the Indian firm deploy its proprietary CloudSmart solutions to offer a consistent digital experience to Siemens' employees across the world.
"Our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region," Ashish Gupta, HCL Tech's chief growth officer for Europe and Africa, said in a statement. With HCL Tech CloudSmart solutions, Siemens AG will offer its internal stakeholders a consistent digital experience.