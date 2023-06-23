HCL Tech Remains Top Pick Among Large-Cap IT Services Firms, Says Macquarie Capital

HCL Technologies Ltd. is poised to achieve the fastest organic growth as compared with industry peers, according to Macquarie Capital, which has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock.

Key drivers for growth include financial services, life sciences and healthcare, and communications verticals, it said in a research report on Thursday.

The company has maintained its revenue growth expectations for FY24 at 6–8% in constant currency terms, the report said. HCL Tech is anticipating double-digit growth over the next five years on account of structural growth opportunities.