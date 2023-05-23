HaiVe.Tech Raises $1 Million In Pre-Seed Funding Led By IppoPay CEO

HaiVE.Tech, an on-premise artificial intelligence solutions provider, has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Mohan K, founder and chief executive officer of IppoPay Technologies Pvt. The capital injection is important as the company positions itself for further expansion and growth in the AI industry.

According to HaiVE.Tech, the funding will enable it to scale up operations by expanding its engineering and marketing teams. With an increased workforce, the company aims to better cater to its existing and potential clients. The primary focus of the expansion is to serve the increasing demand for AI services across industries and markets.

Deepika Loganathan, co-founder and CEO of HaiVE.Tech, said: "This investment will fuel our mission to provide on-premises AI services, ensuring data privacy and intellectual property control for our clients." Loganathan said that AI is a game-changer for businesses looking to scale up, and the company's AI solutions will not only ensure complete data privacy and control, but also allow customers to seamlessly integrate their preferred tools.