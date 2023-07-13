Google's AI Bot Bard Gets New Features: Check What Bard Can Do Now

Here are some new updates from Bard:

Bard is available in new places and languages

Bard is now available in over 40 new languages including Arabic, Chinese (simplified/traditional), German, Hindi, Spanish and more.

Google Lens in Bard

Users can now upload images alongside text in the conversations with Bard, allowing them to boost their imagination and creativity in completely new ways.

Bard can read responses out loud

A text-to-speech capabilities has been added to Bard in over 40 languages, including Hindi, Spanish and US English.

Pinned and recent threads

Users can now pick up where they left off with their past Bard conversations and organise them according to their needs. Bard has been added with the ability to pin conversations, rename them and have multiple conversations going at once.

Share your Bard conversations with others

Now, users will be able to share their Bard chat with others. The shareable links is just a click away so others can view what you created with Bard.

Modify Bard’s responses

Five new options have been introduced to help users modify Bard’s responses. Users have to just tap to make the response simpler, longer, shorter, more professional or more casual.

Export Python code to Replit

Users can now export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab.