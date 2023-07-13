Google's AI Bot Bard Gets New Features: Check What Bard Can Do Now
Bard is available in new places and languages. It can read responses out loud, and allow users to upload images among other things
ChatGPT's rival Google Bard has now been made available to a wider audience after being launched in 40 languages. Google's Artificial Intelligence bot Bard can now do a host of other things like read out, save a history of conversations, and the ability to export Python code generated.
Bard's New Updates
Here are some new updates from Bard:
Bard is available in new places and languages
Bard is now available in over 40 new languages including Arabic, Chinese (simplified/traditional), German, Hindi, Spanish and more.
Google Lens in Bard
Users can now upload images alongside text in the conversations with Bard, allowing them to boost their imagination and creativity in completely new ways.
Bard can read responses out loud
A text-to-speech capabilities has been added to Bard in over 40 languages, including Hindi, Spanish and US English.
Pinned and recent threads
Users can now pick up where they left off with their past Bard conversations and organise them according to their needs. Bard has been added with the ability to pin conversations, rename them and have multiple conversations going at once.
Share your Bard conversations with others
Now, users will be able to share their Bard chat with others. The shareable links is just a click away so others can view what you created with Bard.
Modify Bard’s responses
Five new options have been introduced to help users modify Bard’s responses. Users have to just tap to make the response simpler, longer, shorter, more professional or more casual.
Export Python code to Replit
Users can now export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab.
Starting today, you can collaborate with Bard in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu at https://t.co/KS2WrIu45n pic.twitter.com/pC5fqT5Rb0— Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 13, 2023
Bard is a large language model (LLM) chatbot developed by Google AI. It also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. Bard is trained on a massive amount of text data, and is able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions.