Google Will Start Deleting Inactive Accounts From December 1; Here's Why
To ensure users are aware of accounts slated for deletion, Google will adopt a phased approach.
Google will start deleting inactive accounts that have not been used in the past two years. The tech giant could start erasing the accounts starting Friday, December 1. The movie aims to address potential security threats such as spam, phishing scams and account hijacking.
Why Is Google Deleting Inactive Accounts?
In a blog post in May, Google cited security concerns as the primary reason for deleting inactive accounts. Abandoned accounts are found to be more vulnerable, with a lack of essential security measures such as 2-step verification.
Inactive accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have this added layer of protection, making them susceptible to compromise and potential misuse.
How Can Users Prevent Deletion?
To keep Google accounts active and avoid deletion, users are advised to sign in at least once every two years. Simple actions such as reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, downloading apps from the Google Play Store and using Google Search can fulfill the account activity requirements.
Notifications and Exceptions
Users with accounts at risk of deletion will receive notifications via their account email and recovery email addresses. Accounts created but never used will be targeted first, with multiple notifications sent over several months before deletion.
Exceptions to the inactive account policy include accounts for organizations like schools or businesses, accounts managing active minor accounts, those with gift card balances, and accounts used for ongoing subscriptions or purchases.
Preserving Data and Tools
Google offers tools such as Google Takeout for users to download and export their account data. The Inactive Account Manager allows users to choose what happens to their account and data if it becomes inactive, providing options to send select files to trusted contacts or delete the account entirely.
Users are encouraged to provide and update a recovery email for their account, which is useful for receiving inactive account notices and other communications.
Google's initiative aims to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and misuse of personal information, emphasizing the importance of user vigilance and the utilization of security features.