Google To Launch Pixel 8 Series In October; Check Event Date, Time And Other Details

Tech giant Google has revealed that the new Pixel smartphones will be launched at an event in October.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) account of Made by Google, the company said that the Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4. According to a report in The Verge, the in-person launch event will take place at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) in New York City.

The Pixel 8 series will likely consist of the base Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro models.

"Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friend stay cool as a cucumber. The w8 (wait) is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for updates," Google tweeted.

In the video, Google's Pixel device can be seen taking a dig at the iPhone.

Google has also shared a link to the Google Store where people can sign up for the new Pixel devices.