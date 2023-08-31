Google To Launch Pixel 8 Series In October; Check Event Date, Time And Other Details
The Pixel 8 series will likely consist of the base Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro models.
Tech giant Google has revealed that the new Pixel smartphones will be launched at an event in October.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) account of Made by Google, the company said that the Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4. According to a report in The Verge, the in-person launch event will take place at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) in New York City.
"Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friend stay cool as a cucumber. The w8 (wait) is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for updates," Google tweeted.
In the video, Google's Pixel device can be seen taking a dig at the iPhone.
Google has also shared a link to the Google Store where people can sign up for the new Pixel devices.
Google's announcement comes a day after iPhone maker announced that the Apple September Event 2023 will be called 'Wonderlust' and will be held on September 12 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).
According to a report in GSMArena, the Pixel 8 Pro has been leaked a lot recently and it's rumoured to sport a temperature sensor on the back.
The report said that the Pixel 8 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, 12GB of RAM and a triple rear camera system along with other new features.
Similarly, the Pixel 8 will have the same chipset and Android version, the same selfie camera, the same storage options and fingerprint sensor.
The major difference between the two phones will be in terms of display, camera and battery.
As per media reports, it is also possible that Google uses the event to launch the Pixel Watch 2.