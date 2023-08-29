Google To Add AI Models From Meta, Anthropic To Its Cloud Platform

The company also announced wider availability of its Duet AI product for customers of its Workspace productivity suite, with access for the public to follow later this year. Users can tap a generative AI helper, which responds to prompts to help create content on apps like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Duet AI, introduced in May, can take notes during video calls, send meeting summaries and translate captions in 18 languages, Google said. Through a new feature called “attend for me,” users can dispatch the tool to join meetings on their behalf, deliver messages and create a recap of the event.Google also said it has new partnerships with companies such as GE Appliances and Fox Sports, which will allow customers to take advantage of AI, for example, to create custom recipes or see a playback of a sports event from Fox’s broadcast catalog.