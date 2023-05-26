Google Search Labs: Tech Giant Opens Access To Its AI-Powered Search Experiment

Google has announced the launch of Search Labs, a platform for testing new search features.

Although access to Search Labs is currently limited to the United States, the company intends to gradually expand availability. This comes two weeks after the initial announcement of Search Labs at Google I/O.

The Search Generative Experience (SGE) is a feature of Labs that presents an AI-generated summary at the top of Google search results. When searching for information on a topic, such as World War II, Google generates a brief summary and provides additional links for further reading instead of solely offering links to external sources like Wikipedia.