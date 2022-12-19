Google For India: Country Can Be Voice Of Responsible Tech Regulation, Says Sundar Pichai

India has a leadership role to play in tech regulations, given the technology leadership the country will have, according to Google LLC and Alphabet Inc.'s Sundar Pichai.

The company is "engaging constructively" with the government on tech and data regulations in the country, said Pichai, the chief executive officer at the tech major, while speaking at the Google For India 2022 event in New Delhi today.

"Looking at the scale at which tech is working, it makes sense to me that tech needs responsible regulation. It's important for countries to best safeguard its citizens—be it privacy, security... Hopefully, India can be a voice. India will also be an export economy, benefiting from an open and connected Internet," he said.

Speaking alongside Pichai, India's IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added that the government is working on a "comprehensive legal regulatory framework" for technology and data in the country.

"We are creating three horizontals—first is the Telecom Bill, which is for the carrier. Second is the Data Protection Bill, which is focused around enforcing citizen's privacy rights. And third is the Digital India Bill, which is going to look at practically everything else," he said. "These are three horizontals on top of which will be multiple small, sector-focused modular regulations."

According to Vaishnaw, the bills could be passed in the coming 14-16 months. "The two bills, which have been put up for consultation, should be completed by July-August. We have a very open process of consultation with all stakeholders."

"Net net, the solution which is emerging, is good," Vaishnaw said. "Most people, who have interacted so far with this, have told us that this kind of template is needed for many economies, which are rapidly digitising."