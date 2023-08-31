Google Expands Generative AI Experience In Search To India And Japan; All You Need To Know
Indian users will also find a language toggle to help multilingual speakers easily switch back and forth between English and Hindi
Tech giant Google has said that it has introduced generative artificial intelligence to its Search tool for users in India and Japan.
Google said that it has been experimenting with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search over the last few months.
"We’ve learned a lot from people trying Search Generative Experience (SGE) in Search Labs, and we’ve also added new capabilities, from bringing videos and images into responses to local information and travel recommendations," the company said in a blog post.
"This week, we launched Search Labs in the first countries outside the U.S. — India and Japan — enabling people to opt into SGE to help them better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily," Google said.
People in Japan and India will be able to use generative AI capabilities in their local languages, either by typing a query or using voice input.
"Unique to India, users will also find a language toggle to help multilingual speakers easily switch back and forth between English and Hindi," Google said.
And Indian users can also listen to the responses, which is a popular preference.
In both countries, Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.
Soure: Google
Learning From Earliest Experiments
Google said that since launching generative AI in Search, it has found in its research that people are having a positive experience, and are using SGE for help with more complex queries and entirely new types of questions.
"We’re also seeing the highest satisfaction scores among younger users (18-24-year-olds), who say they enjoy being able to ask follow-up questions conversationally," the company said.
The tech giant said that generative AI experience helps people explore a range of perspectives and serves as a jumping-off point to explore web content.
"We recently shared that we were experimenting with even easier ways for people to discover and visit the web pages that back up the information in AI-powered overviews. During testing, we’ve learned that people find it easier and more understandable when access to these links is presented within the overview itself," Google said.
So starting Thursday, when users see an arrow icon next to information in an AI-powered overview, they can click to see relevant web pages, and easily learn more by visiting the sites.
This is launching first in the U.S. and will roll out to Japan and India over the coming weeks.