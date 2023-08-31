Google Expands Generative AI Experience In Search To India And Japan; All You Need To Know

Tech giant Google has said that it has introduced generative artificial intelligence to its Search tool for users in India and Japan.

Google said that it has been experimenting with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search over the last few months.

"We’ve learned a lot from people trying Search Generative Experience (SGE) in Search Labs, and we’ve also added new capabilities, from bringing videos and images into responses to local information and travel recommendations," the company said in a blog post.

"This week, we launched Search Labs in the first countries outside the U.S. — India and Japan — enabling people to opt into SGE to help them better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily," Google said.

People in Japan and India will be able to use generative AI capabilities in their local languages, either by typing a query or using voice input.

"Unique to India, users will also find a language toggle to help multilingual speakers easily switch back and forth between English and Hindi," Google said.

And Indian users can also listen to the responses, which is a popular preference.

In both countries, Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.