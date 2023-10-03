Google Event 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming And What To Expect From 'Made By Google' Event

Tech giant Google is set to launch its new generation smartphones along with other products at the Made By Google event this week. The company will introduce the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro along with Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro.

Google has teased the design of the new Pixel phones and the other products on its social media handles.

Here is all you need to know about the Made By Google 2023 event: