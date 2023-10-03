Google Event 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming And What To Expect From 'Made By Google' Event
Google has teased the design of the new Pixel phones and the other products on its social media handles.
Tech giant Google is set to launch its new generation smartphones along with other products at the Made By Google event this week. The company will introduce the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro along with Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro.
Google has teased the design of the new Pixel phones and the other products on its social media handles.
Here is all you need to know about the Made By Google 2023 event:
Pixel 8 Launch: Date And Time
The Made By Google event will be held on Wednesday, October 4 from 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) onwards. According to a report in The Verge, Google will host an in-person audience at the event’s New York City venue.
Gr8 things are coming.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 7, 2023
Tune in to #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET and sign up for updates at the Google Store: https://t.co/sPT67T3LsR pic.twitter.com/yZt2qAkjV2
Made By Google Event 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Pixel 8 Series Launch Live?
The Pixel 8 series launch event will be livestreamed on Google's YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also watch the launch live via the video embedded below:
What To Expect From Made By Google 2023 Event?
Google with reportedly launch the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones with 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays. The phones are expected to come with Android 14 which will be launched on October 4.
According to a report in 91mobiles, the Pixel 8 will be available in Obsidian, Hazel and Rose colour options, while the Pixel 8 Pro will come in Obsidian, Porcelain and Bay.
As per multiple media reports and leaks, the Pixel 8 would pack 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is expected to be powered by a Google Tensor G3 SoC.
The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come with three storage options: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
NDTV Gadgets 360 has reported that the starting price of Pixel 8 will be kept at EUR 799 (Rs 70,000 approx) and the Google Pixel 8 pro will be sold at a starting price of EUR 1099 (Rs 96,000 approx). The Pixel Watch 2 is reported to start at Rs 30,000.
The Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2 and the new Pixel Buds Pro will be available for pre-order on Flipkart from October 4 onwards.