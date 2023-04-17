Google CEO Warns Against Rush to Deploy AI Without Oversight

Google is now playing catch-up in looking to infuse its products with generative AI — software that can create text, images, music or even video based on user prompts. ChatGPT and another OpenAI product, Dall-E, showed the technology’s potential, and countless businesses from Silicon Valley to China’s internet leaders are now getting involved in presenting their own offerings. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt urged global tech companies to come together and develop standards and appropriate guardrails, warning that any slowdown in development would “simply benefit China.”