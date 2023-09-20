Google Announces New Update For Bard; Check Details Here
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai took to 'X' to inform about the significant upgrades for it's AI chatbot.
Google announced on Tuesday that it is introducing a new and improved model of Bard, which seamlessly integrates with various Google apps and services to provide more useful responses.
With the addition of Extensions, Bard can now retrieve and display relevant information from the user's Google tools, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels, even if the needed information is spread across multiple apps and services.
Calling it as, Bard’s most capable model yet, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the update and said, "We’re adding extensions to Bard so you can connect it to your favorite Google apps including Gmail, Drive + Docs for even deeper collaboration. We’re also updating how we validate the claims in Bard’s responses with an improved “Google It” button + more."
Weâre adding extensions to Bard so you can connect it to your favorite Google apps including Gmail, Drive + Docs for even deeper collaboration. Weâre also updating how we validate the claims in Bardâs responses with an improved âGoogle Itâ button + more.https://t.co/whwuXoicS2 pic.twitter.com/63oEtucxTZ— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 19, 2023
What Are The Bard Updates?
The upcoming updates to Bard on Tuesday include improved connections to Google's other services, the addition of multiple language communication with the chatbot, enhanced fact-checking capabilities, and a comprehensive update to the underlying language model of the tool. Google has also improved the “Google it” feature to double-check Bard’s answers and expanded features to more places.
The new features represent a significant update to Google's Bard, which has been available to the public for the past six months.
Google, along with other tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI, are rapidly developing advanced AI technologies for consumers and trying to prove that these tools are more than just a gimmick by introducing updates and improvements to their software programs.