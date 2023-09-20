Google Announces New Update For Bard; Check Details Here

Google announced on Tuesday that it is introducing a new and improved model of Bard, which seamlessly integrates with various Google apps and services to provide more useful responses.

With the addition of Extensions, Bard can now retrieve and display relevant information from the user's Google tools, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels, even if the needed information is spread across multiple apps and services.

Calling it as, Bard’s most capable model yet, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the update and said, "We’re adding extensions to Bard so you can connect it to your favorite Google apps including Gmail, Drive + Docs for even deeper collaboration. We’re also updating how we validate the claims in Bard’s responses with an improved “Google It” button + more."