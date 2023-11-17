Global Executives See Positive ROI From Cloud Investment Over The Last Two Years: Report

Investment in cloud has ensured positive returns for the majority of companies in the last two years, according to a report by MIT Technology Review Insight and Infosys Cobalt.

Cloud helps the top and bottom line globally, with more than eight out of 10 global executives reporting improved cost efficiency due to cloud deployments. Additionally, 82% said they are currently tracking cloud return on investment, and 66% reported positive ROI from cloud investments over the last two years, the report said.

The 2023 Global Cloud Ecosystem report examined how cloud capabilities play a crucial role in accelerating the global economy’s next stage of digital transformation, including cybersecurity, sustainability and artificial intelligence. It found that cloud investment is becoming a mainstay for both technology development and improving operational efficiency.

“Cloud has demonstrated a clear ability to impact the bottom line, and organisations globally are committed to next-gen technology development strategies that are powered by cloud,” said Anant Adya, executive vice president and service offering head, Infosys.

Key Insights

Below are the key findings from the report.

Organisations Expect Strong Data Governance: Strong data privacy protection and governance are essential to accelerating cloud adoption. Perceptions of national data sovereignty and privacy frameworks vary, underscoring the lack of global standards. While most respondents declined to say their countries are leaders in data privacy or data sovereignty, more than two-thirds said their country keeps pace.

Cybersecurity A Priority: Nearly all respondents (95%) said their companies have cloud assets that are secured by processes that are formally assessed and benchmarked. Cloud-produced AI tools provide more accurate and predictive security, such as service-provider and enterprise endpoint incursion and anomaly detection, which improve data cataloguing, access and visibility.

All In For Zero-Trust: Public and hybrid cloud assets raise cybersecurity concerns, but cloud is required to grow AI and automation. Because of the risk associated with AI, zero-trust user paradigm has gained acceptance across industries, with around 86% respondents reportedly using zero-trust architecture.

Sustainability In The Cloud: The cloud’s primary function—scaling up computing resources—is a key enabler for compliance issues such as security, privacy and environment, social and governance. Of the respondents, 54% said they use cloud tools for ESG reporting and compliance, and 51% used cloud to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion compliance. However, there is room for improvement in leveraging cloud to address scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 carbon emissions, the report found.

Emerging Cloud Capabilities: As the cloud ecosystem matures, it will be the place for large language models, developing machine learning and process automation. Cloud is essential for AI, a technology where 39% of respondents said their nation is a leader. Furthermore, cloud capabilities will grow as national infrastructure initiatives continue to develop 5G, fibre and edge computing, which in turn will drive digital innovation.

“As cloud investment gears up to command a significant amount of global IT infrastructure spending in 2023, the dynamic interplay between flexibility, efficiency and productivity becomes clear,” said Laurel Ruma, global editorial director, MIT Technology Review Insights.