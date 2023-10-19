Generative AI And Security Risks: An Enterprise Defence Guide

Imposter frauds, deep fakes, proprietary information leakages, sophisticated phishing emails and even malware code generators. Today, attackers can use generative artificial intelligence to target the enterprise at scale. At the same time, businesses face privacy, legal, financial and reputation risks of an unprecedented nature as generative AI makes rapid inroads.

Reining in the associated security risks is of significance since generative AI has moved on from being just a shiny new thing. For example, it has witnessed rapid adoption in enterprise teams like marketing, sales, customer service, operations, business automation, and training. Software development is another front, where organisations hope to leverage the power of generative AI. In such cases, the enterprise will do well to employ a carefully measured generative AI adoption approach.

Most senior IT leaders (67%) prioritise generative AI usage in their business as part of their present and near-term technology roadmaps, according to a Salesforce study from early this year. At the same time, 33% of the respondents voiced concerns about associated security risks and bias. These are valid concerns, especially when we consider recent incidents of targeted attacks, sensitive business information exposure and even hallucination associated with generative AI.

Weaponisation of generative AI for advanced spear-phishing attacks is a notable example. Earlier, a spear-phishing email’s key elements made it possible to distinguish whether it came from a human or an automated AI-based system. That is not the case today.

“Say you receive an email from your senior colleague with individualised phishing content—one that sounds exactly like him or her. How do you deal with that? Generative AI equips attackers to perform such attacks with highly personalised content at a scary volume and scale,” said Andy Thurai, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research.