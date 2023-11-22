General Counsel Should Focus On Four Areas For Generative AI Policy: Gartner

As employees experiment with generative artificial intelligence, general counsel and legal leaders must issue guidance that will prove valuable to the enterprise and employees, research and consulting firm Gartner recommends in a report on generative AI policymaking.

To craft an effective policy, general counsel must consider risk tolerance, use cases and restrictions, decision rights and disclosure obligations. Having generative AI guardrails and policies in place will better prepare enterprises for possible future legal requirements, the report said.

Based on practices in AI policies instituted by companies and governments, Gartner recommends general counsel should direct organisations to consider four actions when establishing a policy.

Align On Risk Tolerance

Legal leaders should discuss must-avoid outcomes with the senior management. Identify the potential applications of generative AI models within the business, and then consider the must-avoid outcomes that may result from them, which entail acceptable risk given the potential benefit of AI.

“Guidance on using generative AI requires core components to minimise risks while also providing opportunities for employees to experiment with and use applications as they evolve,” said Laura Cohn, senior principal, research, Gartner.

Determine Use Cases And Restrictions

Legal leaders should gain an understanding of how generative AI could be used throughout the business, by collaborating with other functional leaders. They should compile a list of use cases and organise them according to perceived risk.

For higher risk situations, consider applying more comprehensive controls, such as requiring approval from a manager or AI committee. In the highest-risk cases, legal leaders may consider outright prohibition. For lower-risk use cases, they may consider applying basic safeguards such as requiring human review.

“General counsel should not be overly restrictive when crafting policy. Banning use of these applications outright, or applying hard controls, such as restricting access to websites, may result in employees simply using them on their personal devices,” Cohn said.

Agree On Decision Rights And Risk Ownership

It’s important that general counsel and executive leadership agree on who has the authority to make decisions on generative AI use cases. Legal teams should work with functional, business and senior leadership stakeholders to align on risk ownership and review duties.

“Document the enterprise unit that governs the use of AI, so that employees know to whom they should reach out with questions,” Cohn said.

Decide On Disclosures

Organisations should have a policy of disclosing the use and monitoring of generative AI technologies, to both internal and external stakeholders. General counsel should help companies consider what information needs to be disclosed and with whom it should be shared with.

“Consumers want to know if companies are using generative AI applications to craft corporate messages, whether the information appears on a public website, social channel or app. This means general counsel should require employees to make sure the GenAI-influenced output is recognisable as machine generated by clearly labelling text,” said Cohn.