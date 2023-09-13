Gartner Identifies Five Technologies That Can Transform Digital Future Of Enterprises

Digital humans, satellite communications, the tiny ambient internet of things, secure computation, and autonomic robots are the five technologies that can transform the digital future of organisations, according to Gartner Inc.

All five of these technologies are potentially transformational and should be investigated now due to their wide scope and ability to enable new business models or significant new capabilities, according to Gartner experts.

However, enterprises must consider their individual business needs and examine the effect of these technologies on them, the research and consulting firm said. Organisations can deploy individual technologies as well as identify different permutations and combinations of the technologies to best leverage business opportunities.

"Everyone's definition of disruptive is different, however, so evaluate them from your organisation's unique perspective and their potential impact," Nick Jones, VP analyst at Gartner, said. "Then consider new business opportunities enabled by individual technologies, as well as combinations of them."