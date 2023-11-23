Gartner Highlights Nine Principles To Improve Cloud Resilience

The cloud is not magically resilient, and software bugs, not physical failures, cause most cloud outages.

Infrastructure and operations leaders must deploy nine principles to maximise the resilience of cloud environments and limit the impact of cloud provider failures, research and consulting firm Gartner Inc. recommends.

The I&O team must understand the characteristics and causes of cloud outages. Most failures are partial, they tend to be intermittent or involve performance degradation where they are less immediately noticeable, and there are differences in resilience between the services cloud providers offer, according to Gartner.

"In the cloud, outages almost never involve the entire cloud provider, nor are service outages likely to be total. Instead, partial failures, degradations of service, individual service problems or local problems are typical," Chris Saunderson, senior director analyst at Gartner, said.

"Resilience is not a binary state. No one can claim absolute resilience. Clouds should be as or even more resilient than on-premises infrastructure, but only if the I&O team uses them in a resilient manner," Saunderson said.