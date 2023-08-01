From Redmi 12 Series To OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, These Smartphones Will Go On Sale In The Coming Days
Moto g14 and Redmi 12 Series were launched in India on August 1. Know more
The month of August has started with the launch of two highly awaited smartphones.
Motorola launched the budget friendly moto g14 while Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 smartphone series in India.
These phones will go on sale in the coming days while a slew of smartphones are slated to make their debut.
In this article, we'll take a look at the few smartphones that interested consumers can buy this August:
Redmi 12 Series
Redmi 12 series was launched in India on Tuesday. The series includes the Redmi 12 4G and the Redmi 12 5G.
These smartphones will go on sale on August 4 at 12 noon on Mi.com. Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail partners.
Here's the price:
Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 9,999
Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 11,499
Redmi 12 5G - 4GB + 128 GB - Rs 11,999
Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 13,499
Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 15,499
#5GRevolution is here!
The power packed #Redmi12 5G will be available at a starting price of ₹10,999*.
Available in 4GB + 128GB | 6GB + 128GB | 8GB + 256GB
Goes on sale on 4th August, 12 Noon.
Available on Mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi Retail partners.
Moto g14
This budget friendly smartphone will go on sale on August 8 on Flipkart, Motorola's website and leading retail stores.
Starting Price: Rs 9,999
Key specs and features:
4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
T616 Processor
Embark on a journey of 'hatke' entertainment & style with new #motog14. Stand out with its captivating style, 6.5" FHD+ Display & audio from Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®. Sale starts 8th August at just ₹9,249* on Flipkart, Motorola's website & leading retail stores.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G
OnePlus on Monday announced that OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale on August 4. This smartphone was launched in India last month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.
The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in India starts at Rs 26,999 for 8GB + 128GB RAM storage variant while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999.
Key Features:
80W SUPERVOOC + 5,000 mAh Battery
50 MP Sony IMX890 Camera System
17.02cm 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
Snapdragon 782G Chipset
Here's a special blue to help with your Monday blues. #OnePlusNordCE3 5G coming Aug 4.
Infinix GT 10 Pro
According to the information on Flipkart's website, this phone will be launched on August 3 and it will be available to pre-order on the same day itself.
The ultimate gaming smartphone from Infinix.
With its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8050 6nm 5G Processor, 108MP Ultra clear triple camera, and 120Hz AMOLED display, the GT 10 Pro is the perfect phone for gamers who demand the best. #InfinixGT10Pro #OutplayTheRest #InfinixGT
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
Samsung has reportedly announced that it will launch the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India on August 7.