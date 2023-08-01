BQPrimeTechnologyFrom Redmi 12 Series To OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, These Smartphones Will Go On Sale In The Coming Days
ADVERTISEMENT

From Redmi 12 Series To OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, These Smartphones Will Go On Sale In The Coming Days

Moto g14 and Redmi 12 Series were launched in India on August 1. Know more

01 Aug 2023, 6:12 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Representative Image/Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Representative Image/Unsplash

The month of August has started with the launch of two highly awaited smartphones.

Motorola launched the budget friendly moto g14 while Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 smartphone series in India.

These phones will go on sale in the coming days while a slew of smartphones are slated to make their debut.

In this article, we'll take a look at the few smartphones that interested consumers can buy this August:  

Redmi 12 Series

Redmi 12 series was launched in India on Tuesday. The series includes the Redmi 12 4G and the Redmi 12 5G.

These smartphones will go on sale on August 4 at 12 noon on Mi.com. Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail partners.

Here's the price:

  • Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 9,999

  • Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 11,499

  • Redmi 12 5G - 4GB + 128 GB - Rs 11,999

  • Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 13,499

  • Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 15,499

Moto g14

This budget friendly smartphone will go on sale on August 8 on Flipkart, Motorola's website and leading retail stores.

Starting Price: Rs 9,999

Key specs and features:

  • 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • T616 Processor

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus on Monday announced that OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale on August 4. This smartphone was launched in India last month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in India starts at Rs 26,999 for 8GB + 128GB RAM storage variant while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

Key Features:

  • 80W SUPERVOOC + 5,000 mAh Battery

  • 50 MP Sony IMX890 Camera System

  • 17.02cm 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display

  • Snapdragon 782G Chipset

Infinix GT 10 Pro

According to the information on Flipkart's website, this phone will be launched on August 3 and it will be available to pre-order on the same day itself.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung has reportedly announced that it will launch the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India on August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT