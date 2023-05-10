Four Strategies For Creating Great Employee Experiences In Hybrid Work Era

Despite recent "back-to-office" battle cries from the top management, hybrid workplace adoption is on the rise. Worldwide, 83% of employees prefer hybrid work models over fully office-bound arrangements. Since many employees might move on in the absence of such facilities, the onus is also on the chief information officers to ensure great hybrid work experiences.

Neglecting hybrid work facilities for your users can also be detrimental to corporate profitability. International Data Corporation’s recent predictions indicate that G2000 companies can lose revenues by 20% in 2024, resulting from job attrition and underperformance—due to ineffective hybrid work models.

A shift towards hybrid work experiences that collaboratively harness employee strengths to meet changing business requirements is the need of the hour. An "individual-first" approach to hybrid work is key for success on this front.

From a macro standpoint, reevaluation of the people, process and technology pillars is essential to craft outstanding hybrid working experiences. Depending on your workplace's unique traits, even concepts like self-organising teams can prove handy.

To start with, eliminate the common fallacy that hybrid work models just accommodate your employee's capabilities to work from a remote location. The objective is to deliver a consistent experience irrespective of their location—at office, home or elsewhere. While a made-to-measure strategy based on your business objectives is ideal, the following strategies can go a long way on this front.