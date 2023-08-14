Four Legacy Tech Modernisation Considerations For CIOs
Modernisation of legacy tech infrastructure can be challenging for CIOs. We look at aspects to keep in mind during such exercises.
A crisis may become the catalyst for an ongoing tech modernisation, as the case of NCDEX eMarkets Ltd. demonstrates. India’s leading commodity spot market player NCDEX eMarkets faced a crisis in 2018 when a critical incident threatened its operations.
To its credit, NCDEX eMarkets already had a business de-risking initiative in progress, which included the evaluation of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure platforms to host business applications. Thanks to this, the team migrated all the locations to AWS within a window of 48–72 hours.
NCDEX eMarkets has come a long way since then, with its entire production infrastructure hosted on AWS. Today, the business need for ultra-low latency transactions and auctions is enabled by a 100% cloud-based infrastructure. “NCDEX eMarkets effortlessly conducts an average of over 200 plus online auctions daily using the new infrastructure. We fulfil these requirements driven by our reliance on underlying processes, good governance, Agile methodologies, and cloud-based architecture,” says Prasad Patil, chief technology officer at NCDEX eMarkets.
Prasad Patil, CTO, NCDEX eMarkets
NCDEX eMarkets is just one example of the global enterprise trend of legacy technology modernisation. Crippling business needs to address technical debt accrued over the years drive most of these initiatives.
In most cases, the need for code refresh emerges as the next critical aspect of technology modernisation. Estimates indicate that 50% of legacy applications worldwide will be subject to modernisation by the end of 2024. Codebases can become brittle and archaic over time due to a lack of attention. “The business takes a hit when it comes to ease of maintenance and extensibility, especially in the case of older databases or platforms. Underlying hardware can also become deficient due to a lack of upgrades. These create performance and reliability issues,” says Sanjay Mohan, group chief technology officer at MakeMyTrip.
Sanjay Mohan, group CTO, MakeMyTrip
So, rip, replace or upgrade? While the answers to this question are specific to your organisation, certain other aspects remain the same in every case. Here are a few top tips from your fellow chief information officers to help you set the pace for legacy IT modernisation initiatives.
Keep User Experience As The Bedrock
Rise in customer expectations—both external and internal—drives most legacy modernisation projects. Other aspects like lesser business agility, skillset shortages, and insufficient support also contribute to the need for a tech revamp.
User expectations drive the need for legacy technology modernisation in the post-pandemic era. "Indian consumers fully embraced online shopping experiences and content consumption during the pandemic. Today’s users do not compromise when it comes to experiences or app performance. Addressing these qualitative aspects calls for advanced levels of personalisation and high-performance infrastructure at the backend,” says Mohan.
According to Patil from NCDEX eMarkets, fulfilment of user expectations must extend beyond those of internal stakeholders like sales, development, or product teams. For NCDEX eMarkets, these demanding customers include the central and state governments.
At NCDEX eMarkets, stakeholders’ aspirations in terms of service delivery for procurement are quite exacting due to the significant repercussions. For example, ground-level requirements in paddy procurement can call for dynamic changes in aspects like functionality.
User interface improvements rank high in terms of catering to the younger customer base or internal stakeholders. Widespread use of gadgets and familiarity with the latest online trends mean that this demographic has greater UX expectations. Tech modernisation is a fantastic opportunity to win the mindshare of these stakeholders by involving them at the initial stages, like requirements gathering.
A case in point can be the migration of legacy terminal interfaces or the consolidation of multiple point interfaces onto a cloud-based Web browser approach. Other such instances include self service capabilities or user-customisable analytics dashboards.
Revisit, Simplify, Scale
Legacy technology transformation comes in many flavours. It can be in the form of customisable solution deployments, incremental upgrades or even complete “rip and replace” approaches. Irrespective of the route taken, these exercises must be seen as a fresh canvas to revisit the potential of technology in enabling business outcomes.
MakeMyTrip is an example of how CIOs can leverage modernisation to fuel business growth. In this case, the company’s legacy modernisation strategy emphasises two considerations—technology stack simplification and horizontal scalability.
At MakeMyTrip, tech stack simplification that involves consolidation of its language stack and databases has proven beneficial for its future business roadmap. Horizontal scalability is achieved by a combination of modular architectures, microservices and cloud infra management.
Creation of a robust data platform and in-house data science capabilities underpin MakeMyTrip’s core capabilities. Its data platform captures relevant information at the right customer interaction points and ensures data quality. This information moves to a destination storage unit, from where it is picked up for consumption by data science models. Most of MakeMyTrip’s new product features are based on the outcomes of such data science models. It also furthers the company’s vision to build core artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.
In NCDEX eMarkets’ case, the organisation moved from its earlier monolith infrastructure model to a microservices-based enterprise architecture as part of the modernisation strategy. “With docker-enabled infrastructure, we now realise the benefits of flexible infrastructure resource sharing and fast deployment. Services run on hardware with much less cost. There is significant ease of creating new instances and faster migrations. This powers our auction platforms and procurement platforms,” Patil said.
Maintain An Eagle’s Eye On Cost
Budgets can be the trickiest aspect of legacy IT modernisation. At the end of the day, return on investment speaks loudest, so that must be the key talking point.
Approaches like highlighting the cost of legacy maintenance or its detrimental effect on business outcomes are useful ways to start off initial discussions. Offer solutions that resolve such issues. “Clearly list the visible and demonstrable problems along with a rectification plan. Detail how you can address the technical debt accumulated over the years,” Mohan said.
Establish clear methodologies and metrics to study legacy systems prior to legacy tech modernisation initiatives. For instance, Gartner advises a legacy system evaluation approach that uses the following drivers:
Business fit
Value to the business
Agility
Costs
Technical complexity
Risk
The CIO’s track record of successful implementations is useful during budget discussions and budget approvals. CIOs must leverage their reputation and credentials of delivering bold initiatives in the past. This makes it easier to negotiate effectively and achieve the key asks.
Optimal management of on-demand growth is essential for cost management once the initiative goes live—especially in cloud-based ecosystems. “If your business is not able to optimally plan on-demand growth, it can hurt your budgets. This is where a highly competent solution architect becomes valuable for your organisation,” says Patil.
Attract And Retain The Right Talent
Technical talent deficiency is at an all-time high. For instance, 16.3% of Indian CIOs identify skill shortage as one of the top challenges in IT modernisation projects.
Approaches like recruitment drives, external consultants, outsourcing, hackathons, or reskilling of internal resources go a long way towards alleviating the manpower shortage. Among these, reskilling is a key strategy in most of the legacy technology modernisation success stories. Incentives like flexible working arrangements can also prove fruitful in attracting and retaining the right personnel.
Legacy technology modernisation often calls for reskilling and the right talent pool. For instance, the exponential rise in mobile transactions and growth of data flows at MakeMyTrip called for a complete pivot of the existing processes over the last decade.
Adoption of cloud computing addressed horizontal scalability for MakeMyTrip. Its business requirements also called for capabilities in terms of new software stacks, data pipelines, data engineering, and data science. The MakeMyTrip team addressed these challenges via continuous reskilling, upskilling, and identification of the right talent.