Four Legacy Tech Modernisation Considerations For CIOs

Keep User Experience As The Bedrock

Rise in customer expectations—both external and internal—drives most legacy modernisation projects. Other aspects like lesser business agility, skillset shortages, and insufficient support also contribute to the need for a tech revamp.

User expectations drive the need for legacy technology modernisation in the post-pandemic era. "Indian consumers fully embraced online shopping experiences and content consumption during the pandemic. Today’s users do not compromise when it comes to experiences or app performance. Addressing these qualitative aspects calls for advanced levels of personalisation and high-performance infrastructure at the backend,” says Mohan.

According to Patil from NCDEX eMarkets, fulfilment of user expectations must extend beyond those of internal stakeholders like sales, development, or product teams. For NCDEX eMarkets, these demanding customers include the central and state governments.

At NCDEX eMarkets, stakeholders’ aspirations in terms of service delivery for procurement are quite exacting due to the significant repercussions. For example, ground-level requirements in paddy procurement can call for dynamic changes in aspects like functionality.

User interface improvements rank high in terms of catering to the younger customer base or internal stakeholders. Widespread use of gadgets and familiarity with the latest online trends mean that this demographic has greater UX expectations. Tech modernisation is a fantastic opportunity to win the mindshare of these stakeholders by involving them at the initial stages, like requirements gathering.

A case in point can be the migration of legacy terminal interfaces or the consolidation of multiple point interfaces onto a cloud-based Web browser approach. Other such instances include self service capabilities or user-customisable analytics dashboards.