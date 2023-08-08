Four Employee Upskilling Tactics To Power Digital Transformation

The only constant in business is change. This adage assumes relevance when we consider the effects of digital transformation and business automation on the workforce. Today, upskilling and reskilling are key to ensure the success of digitalisation exercises. It is also essential to stay relevant as an employee in highly competitive workplaces.

Close to one-third of business tasks are automated at present, according to World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs Report 2023. Levels of task automation are expected to rise to 42% across the world by 2025. Such an increase in automation means that six out of 10 employees will need reskilling before 2027.

Business setbacks contain positive aspects at times, and the Covid-19 pandemic delivered one in terms of rapid digital reskilling. Pandemic-related restrictions accelerated successful adoption of digital skills for 40% of users, estimates PricewaterhouseCoopers .

On the digital skill building front, the possibilities include upskilling as well as reskilling exercises. Both are beneficial to existing employees as well as new recruits.

According to PwC, businesses that successfully upskill their workforce achieve optimal business outcomes like:

Stronger corporate culture.

Increase in workforce productivity.

Better business growth.

Talent acquisition and retention improvements.

Rise in innovation.

Lesser skill gaps and mismatches.

However, despite all the advantages of digital upskilling, only half of employees get adequate training at present. Resolution of such shortcomings is essential to the success of digital transformation initiatives. Here are four ways that chief information officers (CIOs) can improve digital upskilling of the workforce:

1. Make Digital Upskilling Non-Negotiable

It is essential to approach digital upskilling as a hygiene factor. C-level leadership must introspect whether a digital upskilling initiative is approached in the right manner.

In the case of most employees, it is only the fear of change that holds back digital upskilling. This is where chief experience officers (CXOs) must first evaluate whether the upskilling initiative is an IT training session or a business tool skill-building exercise. “Are the technological aspects easy to use? When your exercises deliver value to the end user, it finds quick, easy adoption. But if your upskilling exercise is more about a corporate agenda like discipline or compliance, user upskilling must be approached differently,” says Raj Khemani, head of Haleon Global Capability Centres for India and Poland.