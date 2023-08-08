Four Employee Upskilling Tactics To Power Digital Transformation
Employee upskilling is a key element of digital transformation. Here's how you can use upskilling to accelerate business goals.
The only constant in business is change. This adage assumes relevance when we consider the effects of digital transformation and business automation on the workforce. Today, upskilling and reskilling are key to ensure the success of digitalisation exercises. It is also essential to stay relevant as an employee in highly competitive workplaces.
Close to one-third of business tasks are automated at present, according to World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs Report 2023. Levels of task automation are expected to rise to 42% across the world by 2025. Such an increase in automation means that six out of 10 employees will need reskilling before 2027.
Business setbacks contain positive aspects at times, and the Covid-19 pandemic delivered one in terms of rapid digital reskilling. Pandemic-related restrictions accelerated successful adoption of digital skills for 40% of users, estimates PricewaterhouseCoopers .
On the digital skill building front, the possibilities include upskilling as well as reskilling exercises. Both are beneficial to existing employees as well as new recruits.
According to PwC, businesses that successfully upskill their workforce achieve optimal business outcomes like:
Stronger corporate culture.
Increase in workforce productivity.
Better business growth.
Talent acquisition and retention improvements.
Rise in innovation.
Lesser skill gaps and mismatches.
However, despite all the advantages of digital upskilling, only half of employees get adequate training at present. Resolution of such shortcomings is essential to the success of digital transformation initiatives. Here are four ways that chief information officers (CIOs) can improve digital upskilling of the workforce:
1. Make Digital Upskilling Non-Negotiable
It is essential to approach digital upskilling as a hygiene factor. C-level leadership must introspect whether a digital upskilling initiative is approached in the right manner.
In the case of most employees, it is only the fear of change that holds back digital upskilling. This is where chief experience officers (CXOs) must first evaluate whether the upskilling initiative is an IT training session or a business tool skill-building exercise. “Are the technological aspects easy to use? When your exercises deliver value to the end user, it finds quick, easy adoption. But if your upskilling exercise is more about a corporate agenda like discipline or compliance, user upskilling must be approached differently,” says Raj Khemani, head of Haleon Global Capability Centres for India and Poland.
Raj Khemani, Haleon Global Capability Centres. (Source: Raj Khemani)
Emphasise clearly that the cost of not upskilling is high and ever increasing. “Professionals who do not keep their skills up to date are at risk of being left behind. By upskilling, not only can they stay ahead of the curve but also increase their job security and improve their earning potential,” says Swapnil Kamat, CEO of upGrad Work Better.
Swapnil Kamat, CEO, upGrad Work Better. (Source: Swapnil Kamat)
Digital upskilling is akin to a “push-and-pull” experience. Businesses must ensure that employees identify value due to the direct impact on their lives. At the same time, there must be a clear understanding about the upskilling initiative’s business benefits.
Expense management tools are a case in point. These often find quick adoption due to speedier clearance of reimbursements. The uptake of solutions like Microsoft Teams is another instance where employees chose to rapidly improve their digital skills to stay connected with colleagues during the pandemic.
2. Ensure That Upskilling Is Not Just For Digital Or IT Teams
Upskilling of digital skills is an organisation-wide imperative in today’s business models. Yet, many companies tend to see upskilling of digital skills as a requisite only for certain functions. Overcoming this mindset is essential to staying relevant as a business and reap benefits.
Digital upskilling exercises can be divided into two categories in most businesses. The first category consists of essential digital skill sets that employees across the board must possess.
The second type of digital upskilling (or reskilling) exercise involves custom-fit exercises and courseware, specific to each person’s job role. It must account for the skill sets that each function will require for optimal productivity. Use of digital tools and external online learning partners can go a long way in the realisation of these made-to-measure upskilling exercises.
In the case of Haleon, the organisation realised early that digital upskilling cannot be limited to just the digital team. “We envisaged an organisation-wide programme known as the Digital Academy to address this need and develop interest. It encompasses our colleagues right from our factory and sales personnel, all the way up to the marketing team,” says Khemani.
Haleon’s Digital Academy ensures that every employee is up to date about the basic underpinnings like e-commerce, digital marketing or even artificial intelligence-driven customer assistance possibilities that drive modern businesses. Advanced training programmes are provided for employees who demonstrate or develop aptitude during the initial sessions.
3. Facilitate And Incentivise Continuous Learning
Digital upskilling means better employee performance and overall productivity for the business. Judicious use of incentives can be a great enabler on this front.
The use of direct financial incentives is a controversial topic. It can become an even more contentious issue in budget-bound initiatives like digital upskilling. This is where CXOs can leverage approaches like intrinsic motivation to get better results. It can be beneficial to support learning efforts with initiatives like tuition reimbursements or partnerships with training partners.
When an employee upskills, it delivers symbiotic benefits to the organisation as well as the employee. Haleon’s Mini MBA certification programme, organised in association with the University College London, is one such example on this front. “For the employee, upskilling increases their relevance in their present role. It also increases their prospects from a future career prospects perspective in the job market,” says Khemani.
Allowing time off for employees to attend training or conferences can be a great digital reskilling incentive. “Access to online learning resources is quite an enabler for reskilling. Recognising and rewarding employees who have successfully completed upskilling programmes is another motivator,” says Kamat.
4. Track, Analyse And Highlight Every Benefit
Measurement of digital upskilling effectiveness is essential for long-term viability of these programmes. Many organisations integrate these metrics as part of the overall digital transformation effectiveness matrix for best results.
Aspects like productivity, costs, innovation, or customer service can be used for the measurement of digital skill-building return on investment. This is where clear goals set at the project’s onset itself prove helpful. Ongoing data collection, analysis and course corrections ensure that the upskilling exercise remains on track.
A case in point is the measurement of clear benefits that lead to technological innovations at Haleon. User-suggested possibilities about AI and machine learning now translate to a 75% decrease in customer query response turnaround times. From the initial conception of these ideas, right up to a joint hackathon with Microsoft, the exercise has been fruitful for Haleon. This initiative leverages customer query interactions over the past few decades using machine learning and AI for faster responses to customers.
Time To Narrow Skillset Gaps
Upskilling initiatives can close the gaps in the talent demand-and-supply equation. Creation of flexible training options, tailored to the learning preferences of individual employees, is ideal to tackle these requirements.
With the right approach, CIOs can reap business benefits with the scale-up of training initiatives. These exercises must be directly aligned with the overall digital transformation objectives for best results. Such an approach will address internal talent shortages, employee retention, and optimisation of hiring processes.