Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Date, Time, Offers, And Other Details About Monsoon Sale
Here's all you need to know about Flipkart's upcoming sale ahead of Monsoon 2023.
E-commerce giant Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will begin on June 10 offering discounts upto 50-80% on mobile devices, electronics, fashion, and other appliances.
The Big Savings Day sale will be available 24 hours prior for Flipkart Plus members on June 9, 2023 at midnight.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Bank Offers
For HDFC and Kotak Bank card holders, instant 10% discount will be made available on top of the exciting offers provided by Flipkart.
Customers can receive a credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, along with an Rs. 1000 gift card on Flipkart Pay Later.
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card you can also get 5% unlimited cashback.
*Check the Flipkart website for terms and conditions related to these bank offers
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Date
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will commence on June 10 at midnight and end on June 14 at 11:59 PM. 'Flipkart Plus' users can gain early access on June 9 at midnight.
Deals On Big Savings Days Sale
The current promotion will offer a 50-80% discount on fashion wear, which includes access to the latest designs.
The sale will provide significant discounts, up to 80%, on specific electronics and accessories.
Save up to 75% on TVs and appliances.
Products and services related to beauty, food, sports, and more are available starting from Rs. 99.
Kitchen essentials starting at Rs. 49 are available for purchase.
Get up to 80% off on furniture and mattresses.
Flipkart Originals are currently discounted by up to 80%.
During the Big Saving Days, Flipkart's Originals collection offers discounts of up to 80% on products from brands like Roadster, Metronaut, Ducati, Provogue, and more.
In addition to the current offers, a 10% instant discount is available on transactions made with HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards.