FIRs Against Deepfakes To Get Government Assist

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will assist aggrieved social media users in filing first information reports in relation to deepfakes. The ministry has also given social media platforms a seven-day deadline to align their policies with India's regulations.

"From today onwards, there is zero tolerance for violation of IT rules," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters after a meeting with the social media platforms on Friday.

"MeitY will assist users to very easily notify it about violation of IT rules and assist them in filing FIRs," Chandrasekhar said.

Social media platforms had been told to "align their terms of service and other policies with Indian laws and regulations" to address the hosting and proliferation of deepfakes across social media, he said.