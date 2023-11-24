FIRs Against Deepfakes To Get Government Assist
From today onwards, there is zero tolerance for violation of IT rules, says minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will assist aggrieved social media users in filing first information reports in relation to deepfakes. The ministry has also given social media platforms a seven-day deadline to align their policies with India's regulations.
"From today onwards, there is zero tolerance for violation of IT rules," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters after a meeting with the social media platforms on Friday.
"MeitY will assist users to very easily notify it about violation of IT rules and assist them in filing FIRs," Chandrasekhar said.
Social media platforms had been told to "align their terms of service and other policies with Indian laws and regulations" to address the hosting and proliferation of deepfakes across social media, he said.
The fresh comments from the government come a day after Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw's meeting with social media platforms, AI tool companies and industry body Nasscom.
Vaishnaw had said there would be actionable items around four pillars—detection, preventing the spread of deepfakes, strengthening reporting mechanisms and awareness—within 10 days.
The new regulations could either come in the form of a new law or as an amendment to the existing laws, he had said.
The urgent action against deepfakes comes days after actor Rashmika Mandana's video went viral on social media, which was found to be doctored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said negative use of artificial intelligence, particularly in deepfakes that have recently surfaced, are a cause for concern.