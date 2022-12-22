How to Make Cars Safer for Women? Use Crash-Test Dummies That Resemble Them

Volvo is interested in Linder’s dummy and the THOR-5F, but both require a lot of work before the company would consider making any purchases, says Lotta Jakobsson, senior technical specialist of injury prevention at Volvo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulator in the US is working with Humanetics to improve the durability of THOR-5F’s chest, which is too soft, says Jakobsson. The first prototype of THOR-5F was presented several years ago, and it’ll be at least another year before it could be ready for purchase, she says. “We will buy the dummies when they are good enough,” she says. “Until then, we prefer to work virtually,” she says, referring to computer simulations. “It’s a very big investment to buy a dummy.”