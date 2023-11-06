Euler Motors Raises Rs 120 Crore, Onboards Two New Investors
The capital will be deployed strategically to drive Euler's expansion initiatives as it plans to enter 40 cities by this fiscal.
Electric vehicle startup Euler Motors has raised Rs 120 crore in its ongoing Series C extension round and onboarded two new investors.
British International Investment, the U.K. government’s Development Finance Institution, and Green Frontier Capital have joined Euler's cap table.
Existing investors Athera Venture Partners, ADB Ventures, Blume Ventures, Alteria Capital, GIC Singapore and QRG Holdings have also invested in this round. The development takes the total raised by the startup to Rs 690 crore.
The capital raised in this round will be strategically deployed to drive Euler's pan-India expansion initiatives as it plans to enter 40 cities by the end of the financial year, it said in a statement. "The additional funds will also enable the company to reinforce its service and charging network nationwide to further facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles across the country."
Over the next year, the company plans to raise funds as needed to execute its plan to scale up production, presence and services while expanding overseas.
Euler manufactures electric commercial three-wheeler vehicles.