Euler Motors Raises Rs 120 Crore, Onboards Two New Investors

Electric vehicle startup Euler Motors has raised Rs 120 crore in its ongoing Series C extension round and onboarded two new investors.

British International Investment, the U.K. government’s Development Finance Institution, and Green Frontier Capital have joined Euler's cap table.

Existing investors Athera Venture Partners, ADB Ventures, Blume Ventures, Alteria Capital, GIC Singapore and QRG Holdings have also invested in this round. The development takes the total raised by the startup to Rs 690 crore.