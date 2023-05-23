Entropik Launches ChatGPT-3-Powered Qualitative Research Platform Decode
Decode leverages EmotionAI and ChatGPT to improve qualitative research.
Human insights company Entropik Technologies Pvt. has announced the launch of Decode, an integrated consumer research platform that leverages EmotionAI and ChatGPT to improve qualitative research. Decode is aimed at changing the way research is conducted by delivering comprehensive summaries, AI-generated highlights and topics, and capturing action items.
Decode’s AI-generated action items feature employs OpenAI's ChatGPT-3 to identify essential action items from transcript texts. According to Entropik, this eliminates the need for manual scanning and note-taking, enabling users to swiftly pinpoint and address crucial tasks. The highlights feature uses GPT-3 to identify and extract sentences containing keywords, creating concise and impactful summaries of the most significant parts of the discussion.
Entropik founder and Chief Product Officer Lava Kumar said: "Decode represents a major breakthrough in qualitative research and is the first vertically integrated research cloud offering that unifies all research offerings for brands in one single platform. With this tool, they can quickly get to the heart of the discussion without having to sift through hours of recordings."
The Bengaluru-based company said that the platform will help businesses, market researchers, and product developers undertake qualitative research more effectively. By saving time and increasing efficiency, the platform will enable users to focus on the most critical aspects of their research.
Since its launch, Open AI's ChatGPT-3 is increasingly being integrated into AI-powered platforms and applications like Decode. Over 300 apps are now powered by ChatGPT-3 for AI-enabled search, conversation, text completion, and other features.