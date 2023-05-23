Entropik Launches ChatGPT-3-Powered Qualitative Research Platform Decode

Entropik founder and Chief Product Officer Lava Kumar said: "Decode represents a major breakthrough in qualitative research and is the first vertically integrated research cloud offering that unifies all research offerings for brands in one single platform. With this tool, they can quickly get to the heart of the discussion without having to sift through hours of recordings."

The Bengaluru-based company said that the platform will help businesses, market researchers, and product developers undertake qualitative research more effectively. By saving time and increasing efficiency, the platform will enable users to focus on the most critical aspects of their research.

Since its launch, Open AI's ChatGPT-3 is increasingly being integrated into AI-powered platforms and applications like Decode. Over 300 apps are now powered by ChatGPT-3 for AI-enabled search, conversation, text completion, and other features.