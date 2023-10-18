Elon Musk's X, Formerly Known As Twitter Introduces $1 Annual Subscription Program; Details Here

Popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter said that it is rolling out a new program 'Not A Bot' in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Starting Wednesday, new, unverified accounts in the two countries will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post and interact with other posts.

"Within this test, existing users are not affected," the Elon Musk-owned company said in a post.

"This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver," X said, adding "And so far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale."