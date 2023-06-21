Elon Musk's Twitter Working On Video App For Smart TVs; Details Here

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform has introduced many new features. According to a Reuters report, Twitter is planning to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

Last month, Twitter announced that verified users on the microblogging platform can upload 2-hour long videos.

"Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!" Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk has also said that voice and video chat will be coming soon on the platform which will enable users to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them their phone numbers.