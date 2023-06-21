Elon Musk's Twitter Working On Video App For Smart TVs; Details Here
While interacting with a user, Elon Musk said that the Twitter video app is "coming soon"
Elon Musk owned-social media platform Twitter is planning to introduce a video app for Smart TVs.
While interacting with a user who complained that watching an hour long video is not feasible on the platform and a video app is needed, Elon Musk said that it is "coming soon".
Soon after the announcement, Twitter users started sharing their excitement on the platform.
Oh it'll be like YouTube, but better ð— Anderson.R (@FondOfFibonacci) June 18, 2023
Twitter is turning out to be a one stop, social media shop.
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform has introduced many new features. According to a Reuters report, Twitter is planning to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.
Last month, Twitter announced that verified users on the microblogging platform can upload 2-hour long videos.
"Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!" Musk tweeted.
Elon Musk has also said that voice and video chat will be coming soon on the platform which will enable users to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them their phone numbers.