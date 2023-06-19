Elon Musk's Twitter Adds New Feature For Twitter Blue Subscribers; How To Use Twitter Highlights
'Highlights' enables Twitter users to elevate specific tweets to the limelight by displaying them prominently in a dedicated tab.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter has introduced a new 'Highlights Tab' for Twitter Blue subscribers.
This feature, which is very similar to the one available on Instagram, allows users to curate and showcase their favourite tweets in a separate tab on their profiles, adding a new dimension to the platform's capabilities.
This allows individuals to share their most noteworthy and engaging content with their followers, ensuring that these selected tweets receive greater visibility and attention.
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday retweeted a tweet from the 'DogeDesigner' account showing how the new feature works.
âHighlights Tabâ is now live on Twitter. You can now showcase your favorite tweets on your profile. î¨ pic.twitter.com/nPz7DfNeIZ— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 18, 2023
How To Use Twitter Highlights Tab?
As it can be seen in the video, users can select the 'Add/Remove from Highlights' option from the three dots option which appears on a tweet. Then, the tweets will be added to a 'Highlights' tab which will be visible on a user's profile.
Previously known for its concise and real-time nature, Twitter has steadily expanded its offerings, now accommodating full-length feature films, extended tweet lengths, content creator subscriptions, and the option to purchase the coveted blue verification badge.
With the addition of Highlights, Twitter users gain an extra avenue for personal expression and self-curation.